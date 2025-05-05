Emaan Solomons | Gang members sentenced to 35 years imprisonment for Ocean View girl's murder

Emaan Solomons, 7. Image: Supplied

Two gang members convicted of the murder of seven-year-old Emaan Solomons have each been sentenced to 35 years’ direct imprisonment by the Western Cape High Court. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the killers, Eben Basson and Chivargo Fredericks of the Junky Funky Kids (JFKs) gang, were convicted in February for the 2020 shooting that claimed the life of the Grade 1 learner, who was hit by stray bullets during a turf war in her street. Though the State had asked for life imprisonment, Judge Gayaat Da Silva Salie deviated from the prescribed minimum, citing the accused’s status as first offenders and their five years in custody awaiting trial. The pair received 22 years for the murder, five years for each of the four attempted murders, and eight years for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. The sentences will run concurrently.

CONVICTED: Child killers Eben Basson and Chivargo Fredericks Image: Mahira Duval

The incident occurred when the child was playing with friends after school on February 25, 2020, the JFK gang members opened fire in pursuit of a rival from the Taylor Gang. "Her mother found her lying wounded with a bullet on her back, which went out through her chest. She also had a wound in her left hand. She was rushed to a local hospital but was declared dead on arrival," said Ntabazalila. The firearm used was later recovered by Anti-Gang Unit officers at a JFK-linked house in Ocean View. In her sentencing remarks, Judge Salie said gang turf wars “amount to domestic terrorism in its most destructive form,” tearing apart communities and families alike. Western Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Nicolette Bell welcomed the sentence, saying that it can never be overemphasised how important human life is, and the NPA will continue to be vigorous in its pursuit of these cases to serve as a deterrent to would-be murderers.

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.