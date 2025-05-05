Eastern Cape police probe theft of 17 firearms from traffic department

Police have made no arrests at this stage.

Police in the Eastern Cape are investigating the break-in and theft of several firearms at a local traffic department.

The case is being investigated by members of the Humansdorp South African Police Service (SAPS).

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, said a case of burglary and theft is being investigated after a break-in at the Kouga Local Municipality Traffic Department offices on Heugh Street in Humansdorp.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 3pm on Friday, April 25, 2025, (when the premises were last secured) and 6.45am on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, when the break-in was discovered.