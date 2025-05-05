Eastern Cape police probe theft of 17 firearms from traffic department
Police have made no arrests at this stage.
Image: SAPS
Police in the Eastern Cape are investigating the break-in and theft of several firearms at a local traffic department.
The case is being investigated by members of the Humansdorp South African Police Service (SAPS).
Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, said a case of burglary and theft is being investigated after a break-in at the Kouga Local Municipality Traffic Department offices on Heugh Street in Humansdorp.
The incident is believed to have occurred between 3pm on Friday, April 25, 2025, (when the premises were last secured) and 6.45am on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, when the break-in was discovered.
“Preliminary investigations indicate that heavy machinery was used to breach the building’s roof to gain entry. Among the items stolen are 17 firearms and an undisclosed amount of cash. Authorities are pursuing all leads, and the investigation continues,” Gantana said.
Police have confirmed no arrests have been made yet.
Anyone with information is urged to come forward.
“Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the SAPS Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or the nearest police station,” Gantana said.
IOL
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel
Related Topics: