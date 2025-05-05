Eastern Cape police officer arrested for allegedly fatally shooting her boyfriend

An Eastern Cape police officer was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting her boyfriend following an argument in Alice.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, said the officer who is attached to the Hogsback police station, was with her boyfriend returning from a traditional ceremony on Saturday, May 4, when an argument broke out while they were at their residence

"During the altercation, it is alleged that the suspect drew her official firearm and fired a single shot, fatally wounding her boyfriend. The deceased sustained a gunshot wound in the upper body," said Gantana.

Gantana added that police confiscated one firearm, along with ammunition and other pertinent forensic samples at the scene.

"A murder case has been registered and referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for further investigation, as required by law in cases involving police officials.''

Meanwhile, the officer is expected to appear in the Alice Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, May 7, 2025.

"The South African Police Service reaffirms its commitment to upholding the law without fear or favour and assures the public that due process will be followed," added Guntana.