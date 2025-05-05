Community mourns the murder of Stellenbosch Councillor Xolile Kalipa

Councillor Xolile Kalipa was gunned down in Kayamandi on Sunday. Image: Supplied

The brutal murder of a councillor in Stellenbosch in the Western Cape has sent shockwaves through the community. Councillor Xolile Kalipa was gunned down in Kayamandi on Sunday. The circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation by police. Kalipa has been described as a much-loved and deeply respected community leader. He served as a Proportional Representation Councillor for the Democratic Alliance (DA). He was an active member of the Mayoral Committee in the Stellenbosch Municipality, where he held the position of Portfolio Chairperson for Community Services.

Executive Mayor for the Stellenbosch Municipality, Jeremy Fasser expressed his shock and sorrow at the news. “I am devastated by the loss of Councillor Kalipa. He was a dedicated public servant, a voice for the voiceless and a pillar of strength in his community. His passion for uplifting our people, especially the youth and women, as part of his Community Services Portfolio was evident in everything he did. We have not only lost a colleague, but a friend and a true champion for social development,” Fasser said. Fasser has encouraged everyone to keep Councillor Kalipa’s family and loved ones in their thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. He further urged the public and media to respect their privacy as they mourn this tragic loss. “Councillor Kalipa will be dearly missed for his tireless work in community development and his steadfast representation of his constituents. His legacy will live on in the lives he touched,” Fasser said.