Community mourns the murder of Stellenbosch Councillor Xolile Kalipa
Councillor Xolile Kalipa was gunned down in Kayamandi on Sunday.
The brutal murder of a councillor in Stellenbosch in the Western Cape has sent shockwaves through the community.
The circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation by police.
Kalipa has been described as a much-loved and deeply respected community leader. He served as a Proportional Representation Councillor for the Democratic Alliance (DA). He was an active member of the Mayoral Committee in the Stellenbosch Municipality, where he held the position of Portfolio Chairperson for Community Services.
Executive Mayor for the Stellenbosch Municipality, Jeremy Fasser expressed his shock and sorrow at the news.
“I am devastated by the loss of Councillor Kalipa. He was a dedicated public servant, a voice for the voiceless and a pillar of strength in his community. His passion for uplifting our people, especially the youth and women, as part of his Community Services Portfolio was evident in everything he did. We have not only lost a colleague, but a friend and a true champion for social development,” Fasser said.
Fasser has encouraged everyone to keep Councillor Kalipa’s family and loved ones in their thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. He further urged the public and media to respect their privacy as they mourn this tragic loss.
“Councillor Kalipa will be dearly missed for his tireless work in community development and his steadfast representation of his constituents. His legacy will live on in the lives he touched,” Fasser said.
Leader of the DA in the Western Cape, Tertius Simmers has condemned this senseless killing.
The party has urged police to act swiftly to capture the murderers.
“Xolile was known as a gentle, true servant of the people who worked tirelessly to uphold the DA’s values and championed the residents he served.
“He served as Cape Winelands District Councillor over two periods before his election in the Stellenbosch Municipality as a PR Councillor in 2021. The former Stellenbosch Mayor saw his potential and appointed him to serve as Mayco Member for Community Services. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Xolile’s family, friends, community and colleagues. The DA will monitor the matter closely, and we hope the perpetrators will face the full might of the law,” Simmers said.
