Weekend violence: Police officer murdered, multiple arrests made in Western Cape

The swift response of the Colesberg Highway Patrol led to the interception of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of three male suspects on Saturday. Image: SAPS/Supplied

Western Cape police have been kept busy with a number of shootings, and arrests over the weekend. SAPS spokesperson, Malcolm Potjie, said police are reeling in shock after one of their own was discovered murdered in Langa on Saturday morning. “The 31-year-old female constable who was attached to Bishop Lavis SAPS, was discovered in her vehicle close to a primary school in Bennie Street with gunshot wounds. “When she left her home in Kraaifontein last night after knocking off duty, she was heading to an evening church service KwaLanga,” Potjie said. Potjie said that Directorate for Priority Crime (DPCI) detectives have initiated a murder investigation, and that no arrests have been made yet.

Sub Council Chairperson, Angus McKenzie, said that the female Bishop Lavis police officer was a well-liked and respected member of police. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and her colleagues and the great policing family. “The killing of any officer is tantamount to terrorism, and such actions require nothing less than the full might of the law brought against the perpetrators,” McKenzie said. “We are deeply hurt and sad and mourn the loss of this well loved officer.” SAPS has urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or send a tip-off on the MySAPS App.

In an unrelated incident, a shooting occurred in the parking lot next to the Gatesville Mosque in Athlone on Saturday afternoon. The shooting claimed the life of a 35-year-old female administrative clerk attached to Kraaifontein SAPS. “A 56-year-old woman was also wounded and taken to a medical facility for treatment,” Potjie said. “We appeal to anyone with information to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or on the MySAPS mobile application anonymously.” Over the weekend police also responded to reports of a shooting in Humansdorp. This led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of a stolen firearm on Friday, 02 May 2025. The firearm was confirmed as stolen in Rawsonville, Cape Town, in 2014, SAPS said. The suspects are expected to appear before the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a municipal area.