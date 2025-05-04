The tragic case of Joshlin Smith: A call for parental responsibility and community vigilance

Joshlin Smith has been missing since February 19, 2024. Image: Supplied

The sanctity of the parent-child relationship has come into focus following the disappearance and trial of Joshlin Smith. This critical bond, regarded in biblical terms as sacred and foundational, is a relationship underscored by nurturing, discipline, sacrifice, and legacy. The South African Council of Churches (SACC) has expressed its dismay and outrage following the recent conviction of Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, and their friend Steveno ‘Steffie’ van Rhyn.

They were found guilty of kidnapping and trafficking six-year-old Joshlin in the Western Cape High Court, held at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Diazville, on Friday. This heartbreaking case has ignited discussions about parental responsibility, the legal system’s role in protecting children, and the community’s duty to be vigilant against similar tragedies. SACC general secretary Reverend Mzwandile Molo said they agreed with Judge Nathan Erasmus’s sentiment, who highlighted the gravity of the offence and emphasised the breach of the fundamental duty of care expected from a parent. The court found that the accused’s actions were in stark violation of the moral and legal obligations inherent in the parent-child relationship.

“In biblical terms, this relationship is a sacred one—it is foundational—reflecting God’s own nature as a loving Father. It is a relationship of divine trust, marked by nurture, discipline, sacrifice, and legacy,” Molo said. Molo said that examples like Mary and Jesus, where Mary is maternal and prophetic, demonstrate how a parent is called to nurture and guide, and allow each child to fulfil their purpose. With Hannah and Samuel, a parent’s prayers for their child can contribute to their path in life, and seen in Jacob and Joseph, this favoured son, although betrayed, returned respect and honour to his family.

“We are highly encouraged by the professional manner in which the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) have conducted their constitutional responsibilities with diligence and dedication, resulting in this conviction,” Molo said. “We also call on the security agencies working in the underbelly of society, where human trafficking is rife, to continue to do all they can to complete the search for Joshlin Smith, trusting that she is alive. “We pray that God may continue to give His angels charge over Joshlin, and that she will soon be brought to a place of safety,” Molo continued. He added that this case reflects the need for us to be vigilant, collectively taking care of our children, because every child deserves the protection of their community.

Meanwhile, IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the party welcomes the judgment, which is a crucial step in ensuring those responsible for such heinous crimes are held accountable. “While the party acknowledges the efforts of law enforcement and the justice system in securing this conviction, we remain gravely concerned that Joshlin’s whereabouts are still unknown,” Hlengwa said. He said this case has cast a harsh spotlight on the ongoing crisis of human trafficking in the country. “The IFP reaffirms its stance that the protection of children must be a national priority,” Hlengwa said.