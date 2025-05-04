Swift action by security firm leads to recovery of stolen BMW and Toyota Hilux

A BMW without number plates was parked in the Greenwood Park area. The vehicle was reported stolen last week in the Morningside area. Image: Marshall Security

In a remarkable display of community vigilance and collaboration, Marshall Security has successfully recovered multiple stolen vehicles in Greenwood Park. Recent incidents highlight the importance of swift action and strong partnerships between local security firms and law enforcement agencies. In the most recent incident, on Friday at approximately 7.46pm, Marshall Security’s Emergency Dispatch Centre received an alert from a Greenwood Park Community Police Forum (CPF) member about a suspicious silver BMW with no number plates parked on Tenby Place in the Greenwood Park area. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said armed response officers were dispatched to investigate.

“Upon arrival, officers located the silver BMW, which had been abandoned and was missing its registration plates. Officers managed to obtain the VIN number of the vehicle and our Emergency Dispatch Centre contacted SAPS who confirmed that the vehicle had been reported stolen last week in the Morningside area,” Powell said. He said Greenwood Park police were contacted and arrived on the scene. The BMW was also taken to the police station for further investigation and processing. Powell said Marshall Security’s continued partnership with Greenwood Park CPF, residents, and law enforcement plays a vital role in intercepting stolen vehicles and bringing those responsible to justice.

Marshall Security’s Special Operations Team recovered two stolen vehicles, a Tata and a Toyota Hilux, in separate incidents. Image: Marshall Security

At the start of the week, Marshall Security’s Special Operations Team (SOT) recovered two stolen vehicles in separate incidents. On Wednesday, at approximately 10am, information was received about a Toyota Hilux which had been stolen from Valerie Road, Hillcrest, in the early hours of Tuesday. “Acting immediately, SOT members together with KwaMashu SAPS Trio Crimes members proceeded to KwaMashu’s F Section, where they found the vehicle abandoned behind a property. The Hilux was taken to KwaMashu SAPS for further investigations,” Powell said.

Meanwhile, at approximately 4pm on Tuesday, while patrolling Old North Coast Road near an informal settlement, SOT members, together with Greenwood Park SAPS Trio Crimes members, noticed a suspicious silver Tata. “A vehicle check confirmed it had been reported stolen in the Phoenix area,” Powell said. “Officers maintained surveillance, but when no suspects returned, they secured the abandoned Tata and transported it to Greenwood Park SAPS for further investigations.”