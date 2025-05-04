SPCA and Cape Town traffic officers rescue 21 dogs and a cat from neglect

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA said that it received numerous complaints regarding K9 Patrol Pet Army, a non-profit organisation purporting to enhance animal care. Image: SPCA/Screenshot

Cape Town traffic officers in collaboration with the SPCA and other authorities, executed a search warrant which led to the rescue of 21 dogs, a cat and several fish who were in poor condition at a notorious animal shelter in Retreat. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA said that it received numerous complaints regarding K9 Patrol Pet Army, a non-profit organisation purporting to enhance animal care. “Our inspectors were previously denied access to the Kirstenhof property, but with a new complaint and supporting video evidence, we secured a warrant from the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court to enter and search the premises. “This same individual has previously been arrested for animal cruelty and the case is currently pending in court,” the SPCA said.

The man was previously caught by the SPCA for allegedly treating a severely injured dog in Hanover Park using inappropriate methods. The SPCA said that reports indicated that he used super glue and aloe to address a dog’s torn ear without cleaning the wound or administering any form of pain relief or antibiotics. “It is also important to note that he is not registered with the South African Veterinary Council (SAVC) to perform any veterinary procedures. SPCA Inspector Jeffrey Mfini intervened upon notification of the incident, ensuring that the dog received proper veterinary care,” they said. In that incident he was charged with animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act and for unlawfully undertaking veterinary procedures without being registered in terms of the Veterinary and Para-Veterinary Professions Act.

On Friday, the SPCA and the City’s traffic officers executed a search warrant where according to Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith they found 21 dogs, 1 cat, and several fish were living in poor conditions, subjected to neglect, cruelty, and abuse. “The suspect, posing as a non-profit animal shelter, was actually conducting unlicensed veterinary procedures. “But that's not all! When officers tried to apprehend the suspect, they found evidence of drug abuse on the premises. The suspect attempted to evade capture, but our team tracked him down to Scarborough and successfully apprehended him,” Smith said. “The suspect now faces charges under the Animals Protection Act and City of Cape Town by-laws, as well as drug charges for having mandrax tablets and tik in his possession. “We're proud of our team's dedication to animal welfare and community safety. The suspect has been handed over to Kirstenhof SAPS for further investigation and legal proceedings.”