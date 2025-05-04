Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong set to visit family of missing journalist Aserie Ndlovu

Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong will on Sunday, visit family of missing journalist Aserie Ndlovu amid ongoing investigation.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong is set to visit the family of Aserie Ndlovu this afternoon at Kwa Mhlanga as the nation’s concern deepens over the disappearance of the renowned journalist.

The visit comes amidst an intense search for Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Precious Mdhluli, who have been missing since February.

The Deputy Minister’s visit underscores the government’s commitment to supporting Ndlovu’s family during this difficult time and highlights the urgent need for answers.

Morolong expressed concern: “We stand with Aserie’s family and the community and do everything possible to ensure his safe return. Media safety remains a priority for our government.”

Aserie Ndlovu, founder of Capital Live FM, was last seen on February 18, 2025.

He was reportedly preparing to publish an exposé on corruption within the local government when he and Mdhluli disappeared.