Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong set to visit family of missing journalist Aserie Ndlovu
Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong will on Sunday, visit family of missing journalist Aserie Ndlovu amid ongoing investigation.
Image: Facebook
Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong is set to visit the family of Aserie Ndlovu this afternoon at Kwa Mhlanga as the nation’s concern deepens over the disappearance of the renowned journalist.
The visit comes amidst an intense search for Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Precious Mdhluli, who have been missing since February.
The Deputy Minister’s visit underscores the government’s commitment to supporting Ndlovu’s family during this difficult time and highlights the urgent need for answers.
Morolong expressed concern: “We stand with Aserie’s family and the community and do everything possible to ensure his safe return. Media safety remains a priority for our government.”
Aserie Ndlovu, founder of Capital Live FM, was last seen on February 18, 2025.
He was reportedly preparing to publish an exposé on corruption within the local government when he and Mdhluli disappeared.
Since then, law enforcement agencies have been working tirelessly, but no substantial leads have emerged.
In a statement released by the Government Communications and Information System (GCIS), officials emphasised the importance of protecting journalists and safeguarding press freedom.
“The government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to media freedom, as enshrined in the South African Constitution, and continues to collaborate with stakeholders to create a safe environment for journalists to operate without fear,” the statement read.
Ndlovu is well known for his investigative reporting on corruption at the local government level.
His disappearance has sparked widespread concern among media organisations and civil society.
"The African Media and Communicators Forum (AMCF) said, “We fear for Aserie’s life.” The lack of ransom demands or leads is deeply troubling. This pattern suggests a targeted effort to silence voices and sow fear among journalists.”
Adding to the urgency, the National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, has appealed to the public for information.
“We urge anyone with knowledge of Ndlovu and Mdhluli’s whereabouts to contact Captain Chaacha Manga at 082 527 6099. Your information could be crucial in bringing them home,” he stated.
The police continue to urge vigilance and cooperation, warning that the fate of Ndlovu, Mdhluli, and potentially other missing persons remains uncertain.
As the search for Ndlovu and his partner Mdhluli enters its 75th day, the AMCF and the National Press Club (NPC) have increased the reward for information from R50,000 to R100,000, urging the public and authorities to act.
IOL Politics
Related Topics: