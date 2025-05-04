Capetonians celebrate fandom and pop culture at Cape Town Comic Con

Two attendees dressed up as Saber Ride and the Star Sheriffs characters at Cape Town Comic Con. Image: Cape Town Comic Con/Facebook

Capetonians’ pockets are definitely a little lighter after going all out for not only their costumes, but also their purchases, for all things pop culture related at the biggest nerd festival in the city, Cape Town Comic Con. The four day event, which began on May 1 and wraps up on Sunday, May 4, was sold out in its entirety, and had many attendees dressing up in their favourite characters. The convention also showcased just how much Cape Town loves celebrating their favourite shows, movies, anime, games, comics, and cosplay (costume play). Cathy Chadwick, 55, who had a four-day pass to the convention, was kitted out in her Maleficent cosplay on Saturday, and said that it had taken her a year to pull together, from its conception to finalising the full costume.

Cathy Chadwick, 55, who had a four-day pass to the convention, was kitted out in her Maleficent cosplay. Image: Theolin Tembo/Independent Newspapers

“It’s taken me a year, from conception to cutting it out, glueing it together, having the wrong glue, and then having to re-glue everything. It is such a learning curve, figuring out what products to use. “This (her wings) are made out of aerothene, there were 1480 feathers, but I’ve lost quite a few. This is really my first cosplay that I've built on my own… Diablo (the bird) is made out of newspaper and sticky tape, the back feathers on him are made out of hadeda feathers,” Chadwick said. She joked that she does blame her son for getting her involved in cosplaying as he “dragged me along”.

“I am a crafty person by nature, and this keeps me out of mischief. Sitting at home at night, and making costumes… I just absolutely love it. “Yesterday I came as Pitbull, the rapper, and people ignored me, but I had to change into my (Lord of the Rings) Witch-king of Angmar costume, and then as I was walking around… the attention that I got?! When people come up and ask you for a photograph? Wow,” Chadwick said. “It is such a compliment to me… It is a compliment to the hard work, the sacrifice, and the bleeding fingers.”

Byron Waterwitch, 34, came to the convention cosplaying as former hitman, Taro Sakatomo from the anime, “Sakamoto Days”. Image: Theolin Tembo/Independent Newspapers

Byron Waterwitch, 34, came to the convention cosplaying as former hitman, Taro Sakatomo from the anime, “Sakamoto Days” who runs a convenience store that just came out at the beginning this year. “I started coming and dressing up last year as Harry Potter characters, and then next year we’re contemplating coming as the Powerpuff Girls. “It is fun to indulge, you don’t get many of these types of conventions here, it’s a super big culture in America, but we get many. We kind of just get one a year, and it’s nice to see some familiar faces,” Waterwitch said. “We got the actors of One Piece last year, and this year, we have the villain of Star Wars, Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid).”

Alongside McDiarmid in attendance at the convention this year was American actor, Michael Trucco, known for his performances in “Battlestar Galactica”, and “Law and Order: SVU”. Other people spotted at the convention included comedian and actor Siv Ngesi as well as MMA fighter and UFC champion, Dricus du Plessis. The City’s Community, Arts and Culture Development Department also supported 10 young artists to showcase their talent at Comic Con Cape Town. Artists had to complete a training programme which helped them to prepare to exhibit their creations at the event.

The Emerging Artists Programme supports artists by providing them with opportunities to help them develop their skills, show their work, and earn an income. In March and April this year, the 10 artists from communities across the City were selected to take part in a workshop series to prepare them to exhibit at Comic Con Cape Town.