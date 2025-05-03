Woman arrested in connection with arson attack on Kelly Smith's Middelpos home

The house where missing six -year-old Joshlin Smith lived in Middelpos, Saldanha, has been burned to the ground following her mother's conviction. Image: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers.

Police have arrested an adult woman in connection with the arson attack on the home of Racquel "Kelly" Smith, who moments earlier was found guilty for her involvement in the kidnapping and trafficking of her six - year-old daughter Joshlin. The home where Joshlin once lived with her mother was reduced to ashes.

MISSING: Joshlin Smith has been missing since 19 February 2024. Image: Supplied

Smith was convicted on Friday alongside her boyfriend Jacques Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, and their friend Steveno ‘Steffie’ van Rhyn. Police spokesperson, Lieutenant colonel Malcolm Pojie, confirmed that the house in Middelpos, Saldanha, was torched on Friday. "We can confirm that Saldanha SAPS registered an Arson case for investigation after Kelly Smith's Middelpos dwelling was destroyed by a fire. An adult female had been taken in for questioning," said Pojie.

Judge Nathan Erasmus delivered the highly anticipated judgment at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Diazville, bringing to a close a harrowing case that has shaken the West Coast community and captured national attention. The public gallery erupted into cheers after Erasmus confirmed that Joshlin had indeed been exchanged.