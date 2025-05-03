Senior DPP official charged with multiple counts of rape against a minor

A senior official in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) recently appeared in court after he was charged with two counts of rape of a 16-year-old girl. Image: Supplied

A senior official in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) recently appeared in court after he was charged with two counts of rape of a 16-year-old girl. The 47-year-old man from the DPP Limpopo division appeared in the Dzanani Magistrate’s Court, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Mashudu Dzhangi, confirmed. The names of both the accused and the victim are withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

Dzhangi said: “It is alleged that since 2022, while the victim was 13 years old, the accused sexually abused her on several occasions. She further alleged that on 29 April 2025, the accused requested her to come to his place, where he sexually abused her in the garage. This latest incident prompted her to relate the abuse to her mother, who then notified the uncle, and the matter was reported to the Dzanani police station. After which the accused was arrested.” The accused made his first appearance for two counts of rape on April 30. The case has been postponed to May 8 for profiling and a possible bail application, said Dzhangi.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated matter, Cheslyn Matroos, 41, was sentenced to two life sentences plus 22 years for gender-based violence (GBV) related crimes. Matroos was sentenced in the Gqeberha Regional Court following his conviction on multiple charges, including rape, attempted rape, assault, and kidnapping perpetrated against his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend. “On 13 April 2024, Matroos forcibly took the complainant from her friend’s house in Windvogel and drove her to his home in Jacksonville, Gqeberha. Once there, Matroos assaulted her and raped her twice. He also attempted to rape her further. The complainant managed to escape the following morning and ran to a friend’s house, where she asked to use a cellphone. However, she did not immediately tell her friend what had happened. The complainant contacted the police, and the matter was reported. Forensic examination conducted at the Thuthuzela Care Centre confirmed her injuries,” said Tyali.