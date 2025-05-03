Hawks investigate financial fraud involving R1 million overdraft

Fraud case pits co-directors against each other in court.

A case of alleged financial fraud has placed two business partners on opposing sides of the courtroom, following the arrest of one co-director in connection with a fraudulent R1 million overdraft application.

The two men, who jointly directed two companies registered in 2011 and 2013, are now the focus of a criminal investigation led by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit based in Secunda.

According to authorities, the matter stems from a failed attempt in 2023 to secure an overdraft to support the second company, which was registered in 2013.

The bank initially declined the application due to the company’s unstable financial position.

It is alleged that one of the directors, a 43-year-old male, resubmitted the application using falsified documents.