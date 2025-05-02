What is the rape culture pyramid and why does it matter in South Africa?

South Africa is grappling with a seemingly unending gender-based violence (GBV) crisis. People take to the streets to demand protection and justice for women and children who are brutalised, yet these horrific crimes continue.

While a lot of solutions have been proposed to combat GBV, education must be among them. A start to this journey could be understanding rape culture.

Specialist in gender and women's rights Patience Mungwari-Mpani defined this phenomenon as: "A complex of beliefs that encourage male sexual aggression and supports violence against women and girls. A society where violence is seen as sexy and sexuality as violent, and a continuum of threatened violence that ranges from sexual remarks to sexual touching to rape itself."

A simple way to understand this is through the rape culture pyramid.

The rape culture pyramid is a conceptual model illustrating how everyday behaviours and societal norms can contribute to a culture where sexual violence is normalised or excused. Developed by the nonprofit organisation 11th Principle: Consent!, the pyramid highlights a progression from less overt actions at the base to more violent and criminal behaviours at the top.

Levels of the rape culture pyramid

Base – normalisation and attitudes

Sexist jokes: Joking about rape, domestic violence, or women's bodies normalises disrespect.

Catcalling and unwanted comments: These reinforce the idea that women's bodies are public property.

Objectification of bodies: Dismissing crude sexual remarks as harmless male bonding.

'Locker room talk': Dismissing crude sexual remarks as harmless male bonding.

Victim-blaming: Suggesting someone was 'asking for it' based on how they dressed or acted.

These behaviours trivialise consent and send the message that disrespecting women is normal or even funny.