What is the rape culture pyramid and why does it matter in South Africa?
Exploring the rape culture pyramid: Insights into South Africa's gender-based violence crisis.
South Africa is grappling with a seemingly unending gender-based violence (GBV) crisis. People take to the streets to demand protection and justice for women and children who are brutalised, yet these horrific crimes continue.
While a lot of solutions have been proposed to combat GBV, education must be among them. A start to this journey could be understanding rape culture.
Specialist in gender and women's rights Patience Mungwari-Mpani defined this phenomenon as: "A complex of beliefs that encourage male sexual aggression and supports violence against women and girls. A society where violence is seen as sexy and sexuality as violent, and a continuum of threatened violence that ranges from sexual remarks to sexual touching to rape itself."
A simple way to understand this is through the rape culture pyramid.
The rape culture pyramid is a conceptual model illustrating how everyday behaviours and societal norms can contribute to a culture where sexual violence is normalised or excused. Developed by the nonprofit organisation 11th Principle: Consent!, the pyramid highlights a progression from less overt actions at the base to more violent and criminal behaviours at the top.
Levels of the rape culture pyramid
Base – normalisation and attitudes
Sexist jokes: Joking about rape, domestic violence, or women's bodies normalises disrespect.
Catcalling and unwanted comments: These reinforce the idea that women's bodies are public property.
Objectification of bodies: Dismissing crude sexual remarks as harmless male bonding.
'Locker room talk': Dismissing crude sexual remarks as harmless male bonding.
Victim-blaming: Suggesting someone was 'asking for it' based on how they dressed or acted.
These behaviours trivialise consent and send the message that disrespecting women is normal or even funny.
How the rape culture pyramid explains gender-based violence in South Africa.
Middle – Degradation and harassment
Stalking or coercion: Using pressure or manipulation to control someone.
Revenge porn: A form of sexual abuse and humiliation.
Unwanted touching/groping: A clear violation of bodily autonomy.
These acts are often underreported and sometimes excused, but they represent clear violations of consent and dignity. They can escalate into violence if unchecked.
Top – Sexual assault and violence
Rape
Attempted rape
Drugging someone to assault them
Murder related to sexual violence
These crimes are the most visible consequences of a culture that does not challenge the behaviours and attitudes lower down the pyramid. Often, when these crimes are reported, survivors are not believed or supported—partly because the foundations of rape culture are still strong.
