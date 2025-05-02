Vusi Thembekwayo takes Sunday World to Press Council over ‘misleading’ fraud story

Vusi Thembekwayo insists Sunday World's story demonstrates a fundamental departure from the tenets of responsible journalism, while the publication told IOL that it stands by its story. Image: File Picture

Entrepreneur and author, Vusi Thembekwayo and his company, MyGrowthFund Venture Partners, have lodged a complaint with the Press Council of South Africa against newspaper publication, Sunday World and acting editor Ngwako Malatji seeking recourse over a story titled: "Fraud allegations rock Vusi Thembekwayo and his entity,” published last month. Thembekwayo insists the news article around the ongoing legal dispute between Thembekwayo and his former business partner Justin Rovian Naidoo presents “a misleading and incomplete narrative” which he seeks to correct. On behalf of Thembekwayo and MyGrowthFund Venture Partners, spokesperson Vanessa Sangar argues that the Press Council complaint - seen by IOL - outlines multiple, serious breaches of the Press Code of Ethics and Conduct, stemming from the newspaper's decision to publish serious allegations based on court documents that, critically, had not been served on Thembekwayo or MyGrowthFund VP at the time of publication. “This occurred despite the journalist being explicitly informed of this fact, rendering any meaningful response impossible before the story went live,” said Sangar. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.

“Sunday World's actions demonstrate a fundamental departure from the tenets of responsible journalism. The complaint highlights a disturbing lack of fairness and balance, the disregard for the basic right of reply, and the publication of information without crucial context. “This includes the fact that the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) had previously reviewed and dismissed some of the core issues raised in the article,” she said. According to Sangar, the complaint raises grave concerns regarding how Sunday World obtained the court documents in question. “Evidence suggests the documents were accessed via the official court online system before legal service, prompting a request for the Press Council to investigate the potentially unlawful and unethical methods used in gathering information for the story,” said Sangar. She said the news article has unfortunately caused “significant” unwarranted damage to the reputation and dignity of Thembekwayo and MyGrowthFund Venture Partners, amplified through the publication's social media channels. “It represents a secondary victimisation, allowing the newspaper's platform to be instrumentalised in a commercial dispute in a manner contrary to journalistic ethics,” said Sangar. For his part, Thembekwayo said he hoped that the Press Council would address the matter adequately. "Integrity, fairness, and ethical conduct are not optional extras in journalism; they are foundational," said Thembekwayo, who is also an internationally acclaimed motivational speaker. "Sunday World's handling of this story represents a serious lapse in judgment and a several material failures to adhere to the Press Code standards that underpin credible reporting. We trust the Press Council will address these breaches thoroughly. Accountability is essential.” The complaint lodged seeks formal findings on the alleged multiple breaches from the Press Council, demanding a full retraction of the article's “unbalanced” and inaccurate aspects, alongside a prominent public apology from Sunday World.