Police believe VW Polo carrying three constables capsized before crashing into N1 road barrier

National police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola said it looks like the VW Polo capsized first, before it impacted on the road barrier on the N1, and the car eventually went into the water.

The SA Police Service (SAPS) says "nothing sinister" has been detected so far around the death of three constables whose bodies were retrieved from the Hennops River in Centurion, Tshwane.

The police officers were last seen at a petrol station near the Grasmere Toll Plaza early Thursday morning, April 24, 2025.

They were travelling to Limpopo, from Free State, in a white Volkswagen Polo hatchback when they went missing last week.

Following their disappearance, authorities launched a large-scale search operation involving police divers, drone units, and rescue teams.

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.

For several days, investigators scoured the N1 highway, surrounding waterways, and the Hennops River to locate the vehicle and those onboard.

The bodies of the officers - 30-year-old Keamogetswe Buys, 20-year-old Boipelo Senoge, and 24-year-old Cebekhulu Linda - were retrieved from the river after they were reported missing for over five days.