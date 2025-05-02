NPA praises verdict in Joshlin Smith kidnapping case as search continues for the six-year-old

Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith was found guilty of kidnapping and trafficking her six-year-old daughter Joshlin Smith in the Western Cape High Court on Friday. Image: Ian Landsberg / Independent Media

The National Prosecuting Authority has welcomed the guilty verdict handed to Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, and their friend Steveno ‘Steffie’ van Rhyn for kidnapping and trafficking six-year-old Joshlin Smith. The verdict was handed by Judge Nathan Erasmus in the Western Cape High Court on Friday. “The State succeeded in proving the guilt of Mr Appollis, van Rhyn and Ms Smith on the main counts," said judge Erasmus. Count one — you are guilty of the charge of trafficking in persons. Count two — you are guilty of kidnapping."

The court found that Joshlin Smith was deprived of her liberty. Erasmus delivered the highly anticipated judgment at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Diazville, bringing to a close a harrowing case that has shaken the West Coast community and captured national attention. The public gallery erupted into cheers after Erasmus confirmed that Joshlin had indeed been exchanged. Addressing Appollis, Van Rhyn and Kelly Smith, Erasmus said depriving Joshlin of the liberty and restrictions to the liberty of movement is against the law.

Reacting to the verdict, Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Adv Nicolette Bell, applauded the collaborative work of the prosecution and investigation team. “This case saw the largest number of resources put together from the police, the City of Cape Town, the Navy and the community of Saldanha in the search for Joshlin Smith. The National Prosecuting Authority salutes those who were involved in these efforts and I want to appeal to them that our responsibility is not over as long as Joshlin Smith remains missing," said Bell.