Netcare denies turning away shot JMPD officer as City of Joburg disputes R35 million debt claim

Netcare Milpark Hospital has denied claims that it turned away a critically injured JMPD officer, due to unpaid City debt.

Netcare Hospital Division has dismissed claims that its Netcare Milpark Hospital turned away a Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer who was shot while on duty, allegedly due to a R35 million debt owed by the City of Johannesburg.

This follows allegations made by Public Safety Committee Chairperson Sarah Wissler, who said the officer was refused medical attention and transferred to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, where he waited for hours before receiving care.

“Last night, one of our JMPD officers was shot while on duty. When taken to Netcare Milpark Hospital, he was denied emergency care because the City of Johannesburg owes the hospital R35 million,” Wissler said in a statement on Thursday.

According to Wissler the officer, now in critical condition, was moved to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, where he received delayed treatment and remains in the intensive care unit.

“As chairperson of the Public Safety Committee, I am appalled. Our officers put their lives on the line for us daily. They deserve immediate care, not bureaucracy and delays,” she said.

Wissler said she escalated the matter to the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) and called for the outstanding debt to be settled urgently.

In response, Netcare reaffirmed its commitment to providing critical care to all individuals, including members of the JMPD, and refuted claims that the officer was denied emergency care.

Netcare confirmed that on the night of April 30, a JMPD officer received immediate, lifesaving treatment at Netcare Milpark Hospital.

“Following established global trauma protocols for Priority One patients—those with the most time-sensitive, potentially life-threatening injuries—the officer underwent comprehensive screening and was stabilised before being transferred to another appropriate facility under the guidance of a leading trauma surgeon,” said Dr Erich Bock, managing director of Netcare’s Hospital Division.

“As always, our priority as healthcare professionals is the wellbeing of our patients, and we remain fully committed to providing only the highest level of emergency care to every individual who comes through our doors. That wholehearted dedication extends to JMPD officers and others who risk their lives to protect our communities.”

Bock added that the officer later underwent a procedure at another Netcare facility, where he continues to receive medical attention.

“We are doing everything in our power to support our patient and will continue to closely monitor his progress while providing full support to him, his family, and his colleagues during this challenging time,” he said.

While Netcare acknowledged that payments are outstanding, including fees owed to independent private practitioners working at Milpark and other facilities, the hospital emphasised that emergency services are provided in good faith, and patient care always comes first.

“In many emergency situations, patients are transferred between public and private facilities only after they have been stabilised,” Bock said.

“We rely on fair and timely compensation to ensure the sustainability of our operations and the continued availability of expert medical professionals.”

He added that discussions with the City are ongoing and expressed hope for a swift resolution.

The City of Johannesburg also issued a statement expressing sadness over the incident, which occurred Wednesday during a police pursuit.

During the chase, a suspect opened fire, striking the officer twice in the upper body.

The officer was airlifted to Milpark Hospital for emergency care.

However, the City said it was dismayed by the hospital’s refusal to treat him, allegedly due to an outstanding R35 million debt.

“The city wishes to clarify and refute these claims, stating that the current outstanding bill for Milpark Hospital stands at R3.9 million, with payments being processed and paid weekly,” the city said in a statement.

Officials said the city has held multiple meetings with Netcare management to explain its payment process and reiterated its commitment to settling all obligations.

“The conduct of healthcare professionals present at the hospital on the day of the incident is deemed unprofessional and unethical,” the city said.

“Such conduct is unacceptable, especially in circumstances involving critically injured emergency personnel.”

The City said it plans to lodge a formal complaint with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) regarding the incident.

It has also tasked the Acting City Manager with assembling a team of senior executives to urgently meet with hospital management and instructed the Group Forensic and Investigation Services (GFIS) to launch an internal probe to determine whether any City officials acted negligently.

In addition, the City said a formal complaint would be submitted to the Speaker and Chief Whip of Council regarding the councillor who made public statements without verifying the facts.

Meanwhile, police confirmed that an individual believed to be an acquaintance of the suspect was arrested. A firearm and ammunition were recovered.

IOL News

