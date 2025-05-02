Murdered in broad daylight: Police found vehicle idling after two men were shot dead

Police in Mpumalanga have launched an investigation after two men, aged 45 and 51, were shot dead on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene by the paramedics who attended the scene as well.”

“The police at Kanyamazane received reports about a shooting in the said area. Members swiftly responded and upon arrival at the scene, they discovered the two males, who had sustained gunshot wounds,” said provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli.

The tragic incident occurred around midday on Thursday, at Thekwane South, near Kanyamazane, outside Nelspruit.

Mdhluli said close to the bodies, police spotted a white Toyota Yaris, which was still idling.

“Preliminary investigations has established that the vehicle belongs to one of the two victims, and it will form part of the ongoing investigation,” he said.

Police have opened a case with two counts of murder, and Mdhluli added that detectives are actively probing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“At this stage, the motive for the shooting remains unknown, and no arrests have been made yet,” he said.

“The SAPS urges anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the suspect(s) to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidentiality and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”

Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has emphasised that the ongoing extensive investigation will uncover what transpired.

Last week, in another incident, IOL reported that three family members, aged between 29 and 75, were arrested by the police in Mpumalanga in connection with the brutal murder of 80-year-old businessman, Freddy George Willies.

The octogenarian was murdered on Sunday last week, Mdhluli said.

“According to preliminary information, the victim’s son was visiting his parents when he was attacked by two armed men wearing balaclavas as he arrived in his Mercedes-Benz,” said Mdhluli.

“The suspects reportedly tied him with a cable and proceeded into the house where they found Mr Willies seated. They then sadly shot him point-blank before fleeing the scene in the son’s vehicle.”

