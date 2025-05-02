Kelly Smith's home burnt to the ground following kidnapping and trafficking conviction

The house where missing six -year-old Joshlin Smith lived in Middelpos, Saldanha, has been burned to the ground following her mother's conviction.

The home where six-year-old Joshlin Smith once lived with her mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith, has been reduced to ashes following Smith's conviction for her involvement in the kidnapping and trafficking of her own daughter.

Smith was convicted on Friday alongside her boyfriend Jacques Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, and their friend Steveno ‘Steffie’ van Rhyn.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant colonel Malcolm Pojie, confirmed that the house in Middelpos, Saldanha, was torched on Friday.

"We can confirm that Saldanha SAPS registered an Arson case for investigation after Kelly Smith's Middelpos dwelling was destroyed by a fire. An adult female had been taken in for questioning," said Pojie.