Justice minister condemns 'senseless murder' of young prosecutor gunned down near his Eastern Cape home

Elona Sombulula, a 30-year-old NPA official and rising legal mind, was fatally shot in the Eastern Cape in a chilling act that has left the justice community reeling. Image: Leon Knipe

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi has strongly condemned what she described as the "senseless murder" of Elona Sombulula, a young prosecutor who was fatally shot earlier this week in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape. Sombulula, 30, was an official with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and a graduate of the Aspirant Prosecutor Programme that he joined in 2022. At the time of his death, he was serving as an acting regional court prosecutor. Police said Sombulula was shot and killed on the evening of April 29, in the Mangweni locality, Mtentu Administrative Area (Bityi), under mysterious circumstances.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Nobamtu Gantana, the victim was walking home from Mthatha when he was attacked near his residence. “He was on foot when an unknown assailant or assailants opened fire, fatally wounding him,” Gantana said. Preliminary investigations revealed Sombulula sustained a single gunshot wound to the head. Crime scene investigators recovered three 9mm pistol cartridges at the scene. The motive for the killing remains unclear. “Authorities are investigating all possibilities, including whether the attack was related to the victim’s work as a prosecutor or other personal circumstances,” Gantana said. No arrests have been made.