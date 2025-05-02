Justice minister condemns 'senseless murder' of young prosecutor gunned down near his Eastern Cape home
Elona Sombulula, a 30-year-old NPA official and rising legal mind, was fatally shot in the Eastern Cape in a chilling act that has left the justice community reeling.
Image: Leon Knipe
Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi has strongly condemned what she described as the "senseless murder" of Elona Sombulula, a young prosecutor who was fatally shot earlier this week in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape.
Sombulula, 30, was an official with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and a graduate of the Aspirant Prosecutor Programme that he joined in 2022.
At the time of his death, he was serving as an acting regional court prosecutor.
Police said Sombulula was shot and killed on the evening of April 29, in the Mangweni locality, Mtentu Administrative Area (Bityi), under mysterious circumstances.
According to police spokesperson Brigadier Nobamtu Gantana, the victim was walking home from Mthatha when he was attacked near his residence.
“He was on foot when an unknown assailant or assailants opened fire, fatally wounding him,” Gantana said.
Preliminary investigations revealed Sombulula sustained a single gunshot wound to the head.
Crime scene investigators recovered three 9mm pistol cartridges at the scene. The motive for the killing remains unclear.
“Authorities are investigating all possibilities, including whether the attack was related to the victim’s work as a prosecutor or other personal circumstances,” Gantana said.
No arrests have been made.
The South African Police Service’s provincial management expressed deep concern over a recent surge in violent crimes in the Bityi area.
Gantana said law enforcement agencies are deploying all available resources to identify and apprehend the suspects.
“Police are urging anyone with information to contact Bityi Acting Detective Commander Warrant Officer Mlilo at 083-688-6571. Tip-offs can also be shared anonymously via the Crime Stop hotline at 08600 10111 or through the MySAPS mobile app.”
“All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality,” Gantana added.
Meanwhile, Minister Kubayi extended her condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the slain prosecutor.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our employee, whose life was cut short far too soon,” she said.
“We will not allow such acts of violence to intimidate or undermine the work of the NPA.”
She called on law enforcement agencies to investigate the case with urgency and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.
Kubayi reaffirmed the ministry’s support for the NPA and for prosecutors who continue to serve the public “with integrity and courage under often difficult and dangerous conditions.”
She also highlighted the importance of the Aspirant Prosecutor Programme, describing it as a year-long NPA internship that provides practical training to law graduates and strengthens prosecutorial capacity in lower courts.
IOL News
Related Topics: