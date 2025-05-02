Judge Erasmus reflects on the Joshlin Smith trial and community support

Judge Nathan Erasmus. Image: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers

Delivering his address at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Diazville on Friday, Judge Nathan Erasmus took a moment to commend the community members who had stood outside the Western Cape High Court in prayer throughout the trial of the missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith. The Middelpos girl went missing while in the care of her mother's boyfriend Jacquen 'Boeta' Appollis. Her mother, also an accused, Racquel 'Kelly' Smith, was arrested alongside Appollis and their friend Steveno 'Steffie' van Rhyn. “When I arrived on 5 February, I believed it was appropriate to come to Saldanha Bay,” said Judge Erasmus. “You will realise that from 5 February to 3 March was less than a month, and in that short time, a special proclamation had to be issued to designate this venue as a court. I wish to express my appreciation to our new President Judge, who supported and ensured that we could lawfully proclaim this space for court proceedings.”

The judge noted that during the early stages of the process, there was considerable uncertainty among the authorities about whether this location would be suitable due to opposition. “Despite those concerns, we had the full support of the relevant authorities,” he said. Judge Erasmus emphasised the broader social responsibility at the heart of the case: “It becomes our responsibility to ensure that every child in our society is protected and that justice is served where harm is done.”