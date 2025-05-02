Joshlin Smith Judgment Day: 'They showed no concern,' says Judge Nathan Erasmus of Kelly Smith and her boyfriend, Boeta

The accused await their fate. Image: Robin-Lee Francke/IOL

As he is set to deliver his judgment on Friday, Judge Nathan Erasmus went through the case as per the nearly two months of the matter sitting in Saldanha. Judge Nathan Erasmus thanked all who made it possible for justice to be brought to the community of Saldanha. “This is not just justice for the community but also justice for Joshlin,” he said. In the gallery, Western Cape Police Commissioner, General Thembisile Patekile, could also be seen.

ON THE STAND: State witness and former accused Laurentia Lombaard Image: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers

“This case is about a young child, Joshlin, who went missing. And, still is missing. There’s a saying that says it takes a village to raise a child. It’s a saying that means a person is a person through another person. It means a child needs to be protected.” Judge Erasmus said that it should be noted that the life of a child is being dealt with here. Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, and their friend Steveno ‘Steffie’ van Rhyn are on trial for her dissapearance. Joshlin was six years old at the time of her disappearance and celebrated her 7th birthday away from home. Judge Erasmus also let it be known that Kelly celebrated her birthday on Thursday, May 1. The State had called a total of 35 witnesses, handed in 42 exhibits as evidence, and an inspection in loco was also conducted.

An inspection in loco is where the court goes out to the area (Kelly’s shack), sees the surroundings, distances, and checks the viability of the accused's plea explanations. The court also noted that no evidence was presented by the defence counsel. The accused also decided not to take the court into their confidence and opted not to testify in their own defence. Judge Erasmus spoke about the demeanour of the couple when Joshlin went missing. He explained how it took Kelly six hours before Joshlin was reported missing on February 19, 2024. “Miss Smith shows no concern, Mr Appollis shows no concern,” he said. He further explains that none of the accused, including Laurentia Lombaard, who has since turned State witness, participated in the searches for the missing child. As he detailed the evidence of the case, Kelly sat with a smirk on her face while her co-accused sat nervously listening.