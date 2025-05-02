JMPD officer shot on duty turned away from Milpark Hospital due to City of Joburg's R35 million debt

A JMPD officer critically injured in the line of duty was refused emergency treatment at Netcare Milpark Hospital, allegedly due to the City of Johannesburg's unpaid R35 million debt,

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer who was shot while on duty was turned away for emergency treatment at Netcare Milpark Hospital because the City of Joburg allegedly owes the hospital R35 million.

This is according to Public Safety Committee Chairperson Sarah Wissler.

She said the officer was refused medical attention and transferred to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, where he waited for hours before receiving care.

“Last night, one of our JMPD officers was shot while on duty. When taken to Netcare Milpark Hospital, he was denied emergency care because the City of Joburg owes the hospital R35 million,” Wissler said in a statement on Thursday.

The officer, now in critical condition, was moved to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, where he received delayed treatment and is currently in the intensive care unit.

“As chairperson of the Public Safety Committee, I am appalled. Our officers put their lives on the line for us daily. They deserve immediate care, not bureaucracy and delays,” Wissler said.

She said she had escalated the matter to the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) and called for the outstanding debt to be urgently settled.

“I am also calling for a full investigation into all outstanding liabilities that affect emergency services. We cannot let another officer or resident suffer because of the City’s failure to pay its suppliers. Enough is enough.”