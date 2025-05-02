JMPD officer shot on duty turned away from Milpark Hospital due to City of Joburg's R35 million debt
A JMPD officer critically injured in the line of duty was refused emergency treatment at Netcare Milpark Hospital, allegedly due to the City of Johannesburg's unpaid R35 million debt,
A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer who was shot while on duty was turned away for emergency treatment at Netcare Milpark Hospital because the City of Joburg allegedly owes the hospital R35 million.
This is according to Public Safety Committee Chairperson Sarah Wissler.
She said the officer was refused medical attention and transferred to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, where he waited for hours before receiving care.
“Last night, one of our JMPD officers was shot while on duty. When taken to Netcare Milpark Hospital, he was denied emergency care because the City of Joburg owes the hospital R35 million,” Wissler said in a statement on Thursday.
The officer, now in critical condition, was moved to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, where he received delayed treatment and is currently in the intensive care unit.
“As chairperson of the Public Safety Committee, I am appalled. Our officers put their lives on the line for us daily. They deserve immediate care, not bureaucracy and delays,” Wissler said.
She said she had escalated the matter to the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) and called for the outstanding debt to be urgently settled.
“I am also calling for a full investigation into all outstanding liabilities that affect emergency services. We cannot let another officer or resident suffer because of the City’s failure to pay its suppliers. Enough is enough.”
Meanwhile, the City of Joburg said it was saddened by the incident, which occurred on Wednesday when officers were pursuing a suspect.
During the chase, the suspect opened fire, hitting the officer twice in the upper body.
The officer was airlifted to Milpark Hospital for emergency care, but the City said it was dismayed the hospital declined to treat him, citing the alleged R35 million debt.
However, the city has disputed the claim.
“The City wishes to clarify and refute these claims, stating that the current outstanding bill for Milpark Hospital stands at R3.9 million, with payments being processed and paid weekly,” it said in a statement.
According to the city, multiple meetings have been held with Milpark management to explain payment processes and confirm the City's commitment to meeting its financial obligations.
“The conduct of healthcare professionals present at the hospital on the day of the incident is deemed unprofessional and unethical. Such conduct is unacceptable, especially in circumstances involving critically injured emergency personnel,” the city said.
The city added that it would file a formal complaint with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) regarding the hospital's actions.
It also said the acting city manager had taken immediate steps to address the matter, assembling a team of senior executives to urgently meet with hospital management.
The Group Forensic and Investigation Services (GFIS) has also been instructed to launch an internal probe to determine whether any wrongdoing or negligence by city officials contributed to the incident.
“A formal complaint will also be submitted to the Speaker and the Chief Whip of Council regarding the councillor who issued the statement to the media without verifying the facts,” the city added.
An individual believed to be an acquaintance of the suspect was arrested, and a firearm along with ammunition, was recovered.
The officer remains in critical condition in the ICU, and the city said it hopes for his speedy and full recovery.
