GUILTY! Joshlin Smith’s mother and co-accused found guilty of kidnapping and trafficking

Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith was found guilty of kidnapping and trafficking six-year-old Joshlin Smith in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, and their friend Steveno ‘Steffie’ van Rhyn were found guilty of kidnapping and trafficking six-year-old Joshlin Smith in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

“The State succeeded in proving the guilt of Mr Appollis, van Rhyn and Ms Smith on the main counts," Judge Nathan Erasmus said.

Count one — you are guilty of the charge of trafficking in persons. Count two — you are guilty of kidnapping."

The court found that Joshlin Smith was deprived of her liberty.

Erasmus delivered the highly anticipated judgment at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Diazville, bringing to a close a harrowing case that has shaken the West Coast community and captured national attention.

Erasmus said he will not deal with the Section 204 application now — meaning he will not make judgement on State witness, Laurentia ‘Renz’ Lombaard at this moment.

The court accepted key evidence from Lombaard, who testified against the accused.