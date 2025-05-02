GUILTY! Joshlin Smith’s mother and co-accused found guilty of kidnapping and trafficking
Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith was found guilty of kidnapping and trafficking six-year-old Joshlin Smith in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.
Image: Ian Landsberg / Independent Media
Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, and their friend Steveno ‘Steffie’ van Rhyn were found guilty of kidnapping and trafficking six-year-old Joshlin Smith in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.
“The State succeeded in proving the guilt of Mr Appollis, van Rhyn and Ms Smith on the main counts," Judge Nathan Erasmus said.
Count one — you are guilty of the charge of trafficking in persons. Count two — you are guilty of kidnapping."
The court found that Joshlin Smith was deprived of her liberty.
Erasmus delivered the highly anticipated judgment at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Diazville, bringing to a close a harrowing case that has shaken the West Coast community and captured national attention.
Erasmus said he will not deal with the Section 204 application now — meaning he will not make judgement on State witness, Laurentia ‘Renz’ Lombaard at this moment.
The court accepted key evidence from Lombaard, who testified against the accused.
The public gallery erupted into cheers after Erasmus said he found that Joshlin was indeed exchanged.
Addressing Appollis, Van Rhyn and Kelly Smith, Erasmus said depriving Joshlin of the liberty and restrictions to the liberty of movement is against the law.
Joshlin was reported missing from her Middelpos home on February 19, 2024. Her disappearance sparked a large-scale manhunt and a months-long investigation that culminated in the arrest of the trio.
State Advocate Zelda Swanepoel told the court on Friday, that Appollis and Van Rhyn had previous convictions, but Kelly had no convictions.
As the news of their conviction set in, Kelly started crying while her co-accused sat in disbelief.
Members of the public sitting in the gallery erupted into loud cheers. Erasmus also said he does not mind if the SA Police Service allows relatives to speak to the accused before they leave.
The matter has been postponed until May 9, to the Western Cape High Court building in Cape Town. Their counsel will decide whether witnesses will be called.
Erasmus confirmed that the matter would be brought back to Saldanha for sentencing.
The trio is expected to be remanded in custody ahead of sentencing proceedings. Public reaction outside the venue has been emotional, with some supporters of the family in tears and others applauding the ruling.
Outside court, Western Cape Police Commissioner, General Thembisile Patekile said the search for Joshlin has not stopped and that police will continue searching for the green-eyed girl.
