Convicted: Betuel Morake was on bail for raping his ex-girlfriend when he raped another woman
The Modimolle Regional Court in Limpopo sentenced 24-year-old Betuel Morake to 30 years in jail after convicting him on two counts of rape.
Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said Morake was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for raping his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend and a 19-year-old victim.
“The first incident occurred in October 2023, when the accused took his ex-girlfriend from the tavern to an abandoned house, raped her and fled the scene,” said Ledwaba.
Morake was arrested in October 2023, and was released on R1,000 bail in November 2023.
“In the second incident, in December 2023, the same accused forcibly took a 19-year-old victim from the tavern to a dark area in the bushes, where he raped her and fled the scene,” said Ledwaba.
Both cases were opened and were transferred to Bela Bela family violence and child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS), Warrant Officer Rachoene Edward and Sergeant Maponya, were tasked to investigate both cases.
“The accused was arrested, and bail was successfully denied because he committed a crime while on bail. The accused attended the trials until he was found guilty and convicted on two counts of rape and sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment on each count,” said Ledwaba.
Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of Limpopo, Major General Manala, has commended the investigating team for working tirelessly to ensure perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide receive lengthy sentences.
Last week, IOL reported that a 58-year-old teacher based in the Capricorn district, in Limpopo, was denied bail by the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested and charged for the rape of a 13-year-old girl.
The names of the child, the school and the accused teacher are concealed in order to avoid secondary victimisation of the abused child.
“It is alleged that the accused was arrested on 31 March 2025 after the child had reported the incident to the principal, that she was being raped by the teacher. The principal immediately alerted the police," Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, Limpopo provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told IOL.
When police arrived at the school, the accused teacher evaded arrest by fleeing from the premises.
