Convicted: Betuel Morake was on bail for raping his ex-girlfriend when he raped another woman

The Modimolle Regional Court in Limpopo has sentenced 24-year-old Betuel Morake to 30 years in jail after being convicted on two counts of rape.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said Morake was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for raping his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend and a 19-year-old victim.

“The first incident occurred in October 2023, when the accused took his ex-girlfriend from the tavern to an abandoned house, raped her and fled the scene,” said Ledwaba.

Morake was arrested in October 2023, and was released on R1,000 bail in November 2023.

“In the second incident, in December 2023, the same accused forcibly took a 19-year-old victim from the tavern to a dark area in the bushes, where he raped her and fled the scene,” said Ledwaba.