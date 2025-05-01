NPA expresses outrage over the murder of promising Ngcobo prosecutor Elona Sombulula

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Advocate Shamila Batohi shared a message of condolences to the family and loved ones of slain prosecutor, Elona Sombulala.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) described the recent murder of a Ngcobo-based rising star prosecutor as an attack on the rule of law after he was shot and killed earlier this week.

NPA spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali, said the killing of Elona Sombulala, 30, who was acting as Regional Court prosecutor at the time of his murder, has sent shock waves through the legal fraternity.

“It is with deep shock and profound sadness that the NPA confirms the untimely death of Elona Sombulula, a young District Court prosecutor, based in Ngcobo Magistrate’s Court. He was just 30 years old. He joined the NPA through the aspirant prosecutor programme in 2022. He was acting as Regional Court prosecutor when he was shot on the evening of Tuesday, 29 April 2025.

“This devastating incident has sent waves of grief through the NPA. Our thoughts are first with Sombulula’s family, friends, and colleagues. We send our condolences to you at this unimaginably difficult time,” said Tyali.