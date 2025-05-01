NPA expresses outrage over the murder of promising Ngcobo prosecutor Elona Sombulula
National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Advocate Shamila Batohi shared a message of condolences to the family and loved ones of slain prosecutor, Elona Sombulala.
Image: Jonisayi Maromo / Independent Newspapers
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) described the recent murder of a Ngcobo-based rising star prosecutor as an attack on the rule of law after he was shot and killed earlier this week.
NPA spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali, said the killing of Elona Sombulala, 30, who was acting as Regional Court prosecutor at the time of his murder, has sent shock waves through the legal fraternity.
“It is with deep shock and profound sadness that the NPA confirms the untimely death of Elona Sombulula, a young District Court prosecutor, based in Ngcobo Magistrate’s Court. He was just 30 years old. He joined the NPA through the aspirant prosecutor programme in 2022. He was acting as Regional Court prosecutor when he was shot on the evening of Tuesday, 29 April 2025.
“This devastating incident has sent waves of grief through the NPA. Our thoughts are first with Sombulula’s family, friends, and colleagues. We send our condolences to you at this unimaginably difficult time,” said Tyali.
The Director of Public Prosecutions of the Eastern Cape, Barry Madolo, expressed shock and dismay and said that the young prosecutor was one of the NPA’s rising stars.
“(He was) a dedicated public servant who served the people of South Africa with integrity and courage,” said Madolo.
The NPA further said: “The South African Police Service is working tirelessly to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. The NPA will work closely with the SAPS. We will not rest until those responsible face justice. The motive for the killing is unknown and we urge restraint as a thorough investigation is conducted to establish the facts.”
The National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Shamila Batohi condemned the killing in the strongest terms.
“Any attack on a prosecutor is an attack on the rule of law, on justice and on the very foundation of our constitutional democracy. Our deepest condolences to Mr Sombulula’s family and loved ones. We will honour his memory by continuing the work he so bravely carried out,” said Batohi.
Details of the funeral and the memorial service will be communicated in due course, said Tyali.