Police believe that white Volkswagen Polo hatchback which was occupied by three members of SAPS went into Hennops River in Centurion, and it was swept away by the water current. Image: Sihle Mlambo/IOL

The white Volkswagen Polo hatchback which was occupied by three members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) went into Hennops River in Centurion, Tshwane, before it was swept away by the water current. National police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola said he is sure the VW Polo went into the river. Speaking to Radio 702, Masemola said pieces of the VW Polo were found at the crash scene. "At the point of impact, which is the bridge on the Hennops River, just opposite Makro Centurion, we did find pieces of the vehicle, even pieces with the paint that matches, that are of similar colour of the vehicle our members were driving. "There is no doubt that the car indeed went into the river there," he said.

Three SAPS constables Cebekhulu Linda, Keamogetswe Buys and Boipelo Senoge were travelling in a white Volkswagen Polo from Bloemfontein to their area of deployment in Limpopo when they went missing. Image: SAPS

On Tuesday, deputy national police commissioner for crime detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya said the vehicle had not been found, and that was deeply concerning. "That is a serious cause for concern. We are still looking for the vehicle and maybe perhaps the other body that we think we haven't recovered," he told journalists. [email protected] IOL

