What if Hennops River has more bodies? Mike Bolhuis believes constables were crash victims

Bodies of three missing constables, Boipelo Senoge, Cebekhulu Linda and Keamogetswe Buys and two more bodies have been extracted from Hennops River.

As the search intensified, police also unearthed a Renault Kangoo panel van in the river, and a fourth body. The deceased driver of the van was a member of the SAPS attached to the Lyttelton police station in Tshwane.

It was confirmed that the three missing constables, 20-year-old Constable Boipelo Senoge, 24-year-old Constable Cebekhulu Linda and 30-year-old Constable Keamogetswe Buys were among the five bodies.

On Tuesday, IOL reported that police recovered a fifth body - that of a female - in the Hennops River during an extensive search for three missing members of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Seasoned private investigator Mike Bolhuis has expressed concern that additional bodies can still be found in the Hennops River, in Tshwane, following the discovery of five bodies in recent days.

Police believe that white Volkswagen Polo hatchback which was occupied by three members of SAPS went into Hennops River in Centurion, and it was swept away by the water current.

Speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, Bolhuis, a renowned investigator, said additional bodies could be found if the river is extensively searched.

“We hereby send our heartfelt condolences to everybody involved. Secondly, what we heard and saw until now is the involvement of the authorities who are doing a good job,” he said.

“My concern is there might be other people (bodies) also, if the river is searched properly, they might be found. That river has been quite an issue for some time, and it comes down very quickly in the rainy season. Many times, it (the river) is underestimated.”

Regarding the discovery of the three police constables’ bodies, Bolhuis said he believed the trio was involved in a crash at the bridge situated on the N1 in Tshwane.

“I assume this is an accident, and I assume that due to the extreme rains that we received, I assume the river is the killer here. I do not suspect foul play. However in any death situation, the first thing that comes to mind would be an in-depth investigation, especially when there are quite a few bodies found nearby,” he said.

The private investigator noted that some valuable evidence might be washed away by the raging river.

Earlier, IOL reported that the white Volkswagen Polo hatchback which was occupied by three members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) crashed into Hennops River in Centurion, Tshwane, before it was swept away by the water current.

National police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola said he is sure the VW Polo went into the river.

Speaking to Radio 702, Masemola said pieces of the VW Polo were found at the crash scene.

"At the point of impact, which is the bridge on the Hennops River, just opposite Makro Centurion, we did find pieces of the vehicle, even pieces with the paint that matches, that are of similar colour of the vehicle our members were driving.

"There is no doubt that the car indeed went into the river there," he said.

