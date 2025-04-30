Teacher denied bail after he was arrested for allegedly raping 13-year-old Limpopo learner

Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, Limpopo provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the court ruled that the accused is a flight risk, as he initially fled the police.

A 58-year-old teacher based in the Capricorn district, in Limpopo, was denied bail by the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested and charged for the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

The names of the child, the school and the accused teacher are concealed in order to avoid secondary victimisation of the abused child.

“It is alleged that the accused was arrested on 31 March 2025 after the child had reported the incident to the principal, that she was being raped by the teacher. The principal immediately alerted the police," Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, Limpopo provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told IOL.

When police arrived at the school, the accused teacher evaded arrest by fleeing from the premises.

Delivering judgement on the disgraced teacher’s bail application, the court remarked that the state has a strong case, and added that there is a likelihood that the accused can interfere with the state witnesses.

The court also remarked that the teacher has already sent people to apologise on his behalf.

“The safety of the accused can be compromised, and his release can cause public disorder and he is also a flight risk since he evaded his arrest for three days,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

The court said the onus was on the applicant to prove that exceptional circumstances exist, and that the interests of justice permits the accused man’s release on bail.

The court ruled that the accused teacher had failed to show exceptional circumstances and his bail application was dismissed.

The matter was remanded to 20 June 2025, for further investigations while the teacher remains in custody.

