Reckless driving in Limpopo: Two drivers arrested for excessive speeding

A man, 38, driving a Volkswagen Golf hatchback, was arrested for exceeding the speed limit at 198km/h in an area with a 120km/h speed restriction. Image: IOL / Ron AI

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety is taking strong action against reckless drivers. Two individuals were recently apprehended on the N1 near Bela-Bela for driving at dangerously high speeds of 198km/h and 199km/h in a 120km/h zone. The two speedsters spent the weekend behind bars in Limpopo. The department said two recent arrests are stark warnings that excessive speeding will not be tolerated.

“A 38-year-old male driver of a Volkswagen Golf hatchback was apprehended on April 27, 2025, for speeding at 198km/h in a 120km/h zone. “A day earlier, a 29-year-old male driver was caught speeding at 199km/h in a Renault Clio hatchback on the same stretch of road,” the department said. Both drivers spent the night in custody before bail was granted.

“Think twice if you think you can outrun the authorities on the roads. Law enforcement officers are cracking down on speeding motorists, and it’s time to hit the brakes,” the department said. “Speeding is a leading cause of road fatalities.”

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy released the Easter season road safety report, following their Easter road safety campaign, which started on March 20. The law enforcement performance during the Easter period, April 17-21, is as follows: 177 584 vehicles were stopped and checked.

44 505 traffic fines were issued.

2 018 vehicles were discontinued.

1 536 vehicles were impounded.

941 drivers were arrested for drunk driving.

89 drivers were arrested for excessive speeding.

12 pedestrians were arrested for jaywalking.

Eight drunk drivers were arrested for attempting to bribe officers.