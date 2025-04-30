La Lucia stabbing leads to attempted murder probe

An attempted murder investigation has been launched following a stabbing incident in La Lucia, where a victim sought help at a local business. Image: Marshall Security

An attempted murder probe is under way after a man was stabbed in La Lucia on Tuesday evening. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said an attempted murder investigation was launched after a stabbing victim sought help in the La Lucia area. Powell said that at approximately 7.10pm, the on-site security officer contacted Marshall Security’s Emergency Dispatch Centre from a prominent business located on Armstrong Avenue in La Lucia.

“The officer was approached by a member of the public who had sustained multiple stab wounds and had run to a nearby service station seeking help,” Powell said. He said the company’s armed response officers and Special Operations Team were immediately dispatched to the scene, alongside emergency medical services from Netcare 911. “Our team arrived within minutes and initiated first aid and ILS intervention while awaiting the arrival of paramedics,” Powell said.

“Shortly thereafter, Netcare 911 paramedics arrived on the scene and provided further medical attention, together with the assistance of other medical service providers. After an extended period of ALS stabilisation on-site, the patient was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.” Powell said Durban North SAPS responded to the scene and confirmed an attempted murder case had been opened. “Marshall Security commends the swift actions of all responders involved and wishes the victim a full recovery,” Powell added.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that police in Durban North are investigating an attempted murder case after a 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed on Armstrong Avenue on Tuesday. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, the Cape Argus reported that a Grade 11 pupil from Cedar High School in Mitchell’s Plain was left in critical condition after he was stabbed several times on his way home from school last week. At the time, Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said an assault to cause grievous bodily harm case was registered for further investigation.