MISSING: Joshlin Smith has been missing since 19 February 2024.

The remaining defence attorneys in the Joshlin Smith trial are scheduled to deliver their closing arguments at the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday morning.

Next to address the court will be Nobahle Mkabayi, representing Steveno van Rhyn, followed by Rinesh Sivnarain, who acts for Racquel Kelly Smith.

Tuesday’s proceedings concluded with advocate Fanie Harmse, appearing on behalf of Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis (Accused 1), delivering a strong challenge to the credibility of State witness Lourentia “Renz” Lombaard. Her testimony, delivered under Section 204, has been pivotal to the prosecution’s case.

Lombaard, who initially faced charges before turning State witness in exchange for possible indemnity, implicated all three remaining accused – Appollis, Van Rhyn (Accused 2), and Kelly (Accused 3) – in an alleged plot to sell Joshlin for exploitation.

However, Harmse contended that Lombaard’s account was fraught with “material contradictions” and therefore unreliable.