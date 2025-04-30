High Court delivers harsh sentence for father convicted of child pornography. Image: File

A 56-year-old man was sentenced to two life terms and an additional 3,713 years by the High Court in Gqeberha for the abuse and exploitation of his daughter. The man was convicted of more than 700 charges of rape, sexual assault, sexual grooming, human trafficking, possession, production, and procurement of child pornography, as well as exposing minors and people with mental disabilities to pornography. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the acts were perpetrated over a period of many years, from 2015 to 2022, mostly at the man's residence in Jeffreys Bay.

"The primary complainant, his biological daughter, was first exposed to pornography at the age of ten. As the abuse escalated, she was subjected to repeated sexual exploitation by the accused and adolescent half-brother," Tyali said. "The accused not only participated in the abuse but also recorded the acts and directed them. He later distributed the content through digital platforms to unidentified third parties." Investigations found a large amount of digital evidence, including hundreds of photographs and films kept on many devices. These contained a mobile, laptop, hard drives, and USB devices carrying graphic content featuring both known and unknown children, some as young as infants. Children were shown naked or semi-naked doing sexual actions, frequently under force. The exploitation did not just affect the lead plaintiff; other youngsters in the family were also groomed and mistreated. In certain cases, the accused directed his little son to sell photographs and recordings of the abuse to external clients. His arrest on September 1, 2022, at Jeffreys Bay was sparked by a tip from one of the child victims, his biological daughter, who revealed the abuse to a relative.