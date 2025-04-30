Police at Lebowakgomo in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for four unidentified men, travelling in a Toyota Quantum, who kidnapped a teenaged girl, gang raped her and returned her afterwards.

Police at Lebowakgomo in Limpopo are seeking information that can assist in the arrest of four assailants who allegedly kidnapped and raped a 16-year-old girl at Ga-Nkwana village in the Apel policing area.

The horrific incident happened at night on Wednesday last week, according to provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was on her way from a local shop when a white Toyota Quantum with unknown registration, carrying four occupants, stopped next to her,” said Ledwaba.

“Two suspects alighted and forced her into the vehicle. The suspects drove to nearby bushes where they took turns raping her.”

After the rape ordeal, police said the group of rapists drove back with the Toyota Quantum, and dropped the teenager near the area where they had picked her up.

The rapists then fled the scene.

Police have opened cases of kidnapping and four counts of rape.

“The suspects remain unidentified at this time. Police are appealing to members of the community with valuable information that can assist in their investigation to come forward,” said Ledwaba.

“Anyone with information can contact Captain Kgerudi Moela of Lebowakgomo family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit on 082 565 8260, call the nearest police station, contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or use the My SAPS App.”