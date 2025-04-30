The Department of Education in the Free State has been ordered to pay a school principal over R722,000.

The Free State Department of Education has been ordered to pay a school principal more than R722,000 after he served in an acting capacity for nearly three years without proper remuneration.

Molangoana Zacharia Pholosi assumed the role of acting principal at Ipekiseng Secondary School from June 2021 until 31 March 2024, when he was formally appointed to the position. Despite this extended period, he was compensated for only three months of his acting tenure.

Although a settlement agreement was drafted, it was signed solely by Pholosi, resulting in a payment dispute with the department. Seeking recourse, he approached the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC).