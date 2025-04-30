A doctor at George Masebe Hospital in Limpopo allegedly tried to rape a pregnant woman in a sonar room during an abdominal ultrasound process.
Image: Pixabay
Limpopo MEC for Health, Dieketseng Mashego has expressed “deep” disappointment over an incident where a medical doctor allegedly attempted to rape a patient at George Masebe Hospital.
The alarming incident is said to have occurred in the early hours of Sunday in a sonar room during an abdominal ultrasound process, which was required as part of the patient’s ongoing observation relating to her pregnancy.
Mashego has indicated that hospitals are supposed to be havens for the weak and vulnerable, and healthcare professionals are expected to exhibit above-reproach conduct to cement this expectation.
The MEC has assured community members across Limpopo that the department takes such allegations seriously.
“The department pledges to cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies, as this matter has been reported to the police for further investigation,” said Mashego.
“In addition to supporting the police inquiry, we have initiated our own internal investigation to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding this incident.”
The Limpopo health department said it is also conducting its own investigation, in addition to the police probe.
Image: File
In a separate case, IOL reported last week that a bogus doctor who operated as a general practitioner (GP) from the surgery of the late Dr Govindaraj Muruvan, in Havenside Drive, in Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal, treating hundreds of patients over the last three years, was arrested during a sting operation.
Ashley Ramsarup, 51, of Bellair, appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on charges of illegally practising medicine. It is alleged that Ramsurap had issued a medical certificate under the name of Dr Muruvan to the investigator from the Health Professions Council of South Africa, who posed as a patient during their investigation.
He was granted R2 000 bail at the Bayview SAPS after his arrest. The matter was adjourned to next month for further investigation.
IOL