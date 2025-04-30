A doctor at George Masebe Hospital in Limpopo allegedly tried to rape a pregnant woman in a sonar room during an abdominal ultrasound process.

Limpopo MEC for Health, Dieketseng Mashego has expressed “deep” disappointment over an incident where a medical doctor allegedly attempted to rape a patient at George Masebe Hospital.

The alarming incident is said to have occurred in the early hours of Sunday in a sonar room during an abdominal ultrasound process, which was required as part of the patient’s ongoing observation relating to her pregnancy.

Mashego has indicated that hospitals are supposed to be havens for the weak and vulnerable, and healthcare professionals are expected to exhibit above-reproach conduct to cement this expectation.

The MEC has assured community members across Limpopo that the department takes such allegations seriously.