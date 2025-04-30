Damaged barrier sparks public anger amid search for missing police officers

Social media users are slamming SAPS after a photo was posted on X showing a bent steel barrier on the N1 near Hennops River in Centurion, where three missing cops were last seen

Social media was abuzz on Wednesday, following a post by an X user, who shared a photo of a damaged steel barrier on the N1 at Hennops River—where three missing police officers were last seen—claiming that the barrier has been in this condition for three months

“I don't believe the three police officers died due to an accident,” posted @Mnca_mnce.

“The guardrail on that bridge had been damaged for a long time.”

The user added: “These are pictures taken three months ago on Google Maps. Something is amiss here. Hennops River Mkhwanazi SAPS.”

The post comes after National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola confirmed on Tuesday night that the three officers were among five bodies recovered from the Hennops River.

The user shared two Google Maps screenshots that purportedly show the same bent barrier, suggesting a possible link to the disappearance and deaths of three police officers: Constables Keamogetswe Buys, 30, Boipelo Senoge, 24, and Cebekhulu Linda, 24.

As the search continues, public scepticism grows. However, others urged caution, stating that there is a difference in photos.

“That might have been an old accident, and the barrier got damaged again,” wrote @Ndlombango.

Another user, @Vhonan1M, pointed out that the barrier damage in the Google Maps image and the one shown in recent photos appear different, saying, “Let’s leave the investigating to people who are qualified.”

Background

The trio was believed to be travelling in a Volkswagen Polo when they went missing last week.

The officers had been reported missing after last being seen early Thursday morning at a petrol station near the Grasmere Toll Plaza.

Their phones, vehicle tracker, and other devices were deactivated shortly after leaving the station.

A search effort, spanning Gauteng, the Free State, and Limpopo, ultimately led investigators to the Hennops River area near John Vorster Drive in Centurion.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am unfortunately not the bearer of good news,” Masemola said during a media briefing.

“We had hoped to find our three police officers safe, unharmed, and alive, but this is not the case.”