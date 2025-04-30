Damaged barrier sparks public anger amid search for missing police officers
Social media users are slamming SAPS after a photo was posted on X showing a bent steel barrier on the N1 near Hennops River in Centurion, where three missing cops were last seen
Social media was abuzz on Wednesday, following a post by an X user, who shared a photo of a damaged steel barrier on the N1 at Hennops River—where three missing police officers were last seen—claiming that the barrier has been in this condition for three months
“I don't believe the three police officers died due to an accident,” posted @Mnca_mnce.
“The guardrail on that bridge had been damaged for a long time.”
The user added: “These are pictures taken three months ago on Google Maps. Something is amiss here. Hennops River Mkhwanazi SAPS.”
The post comes after National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola confirmed on Tuesday night that the three officers were among five bodies recovered from the Hennops River.
The user shared two Google Maps screenshots that purportedly show the same bent barrier, suggesting a possible link to the disappearance and deaths of three police officers: Constables Keamogetswe Buys, 30, Boipelo Senoge, 24, and Cebekhulu Linda, 24.
As the search continues, public scepticism grows. However, others urged caution, stating that there is a difference in photos.
“That might have been an old accident, and the barrier got damaged again,” wrote @Ndlombango.
Another user, @Vhonan1M, pointed out that the barrier damage in the Google Maps image and the one shown in recent photos appear different, saying, “Let’s leave the investigating to people who are qualified.”
Background
The trio was believed to be travelling in a Volkswagen Polo when they went missing last week.
The officers had been reported missing after last being seen early Thursday morning at a petrol station near the Grasmere Toll Plaza.
Their phones, vehicle tracker, and other devices were deactivated shortly after leaving the station.
A search effort, spanning Gauteng, the Free State, and Limpopo, ultimately led investigators to the Hennops River area near John Vorster Drive in Centurion.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I am unfortunately not the bearer of good news,” Masemola said during a media briefing.
“We had hoped to find our three police officers safe, unharmed, and alive, but this is not the case.”
Three SAPS constables Boipelo Senoge, Cebekhulu Linda, Keamogetswe Buys were travelling in a Volkswagen Polo hatchback from Bloemfontein to their area of deployment in Limpopo when they went missing.
Among the five bodies discovered were the three constables and two others, including an administrative clerk from Lyttelton Police Station.
The investigation was assisted by SAPS drone units, cybercrime experts, the Hawks, Gauteng Traffic Airwing, and Bidvest Protea Coin Airwing.
According to Masemola, investigators discovered car parts believed to be from a VW Polo near the damaged guardrail, which led them to a Renault Kangoo panel van on the riverbank.
Divers recovered the first two bodies on Monday, including Constable Senoge and the SAPS clerk. Constable Linda’s body was found the next morning.
A fourth decomposed body, still undergoing identification, was later recovered.
The fifth and final body, that of Constable Buys, was found later that afternoon.
Despite these recoveries, the missing VW Polo remains unaccounted for.
Masemola emphasised that no conclusions about the cause of death or whether a crash occurred would be made until further evidence, including the vehicle, is found.
“We don’t want to speculate at this stage. The investigation will reveal the details once we find the vehicle,” he said.
The police have yet to confirm whether the barrier damage is recent or from previous incidents.
Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the officers’ deaths remain ongoing.
