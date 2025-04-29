Three family members appeared in court after being arrested for murder of an elderly man in Schoemansdal, Mpumalanga Image: Supplied

Three family members appeared in the Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of an 80-year-old businessman, Freddy George Willis. The octogenarian was killed on Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Schoemansdal, Mpumalanga. His 75-year-old wife, Nomvula Lucy Willis, 55-year-old son, George Kenedy Willis, as well as his 29-year-old grandson, Kenny Rudolph Willis, are facing charges of murder after the elderly man was shot dead in his home. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, said according to information provided, George was visiting his parents when he was attacked by two armed men wearing balaclavas after he arrived in his Mercedes-Benz.

