Three family members appeared in court after being arrested for murder of an elderly man in Schoemansdal, Mpumalanga
Image: Supplied
Three family members appeared in the Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of an 80-year-old businessman, Freddy George Willis.
The octogenarian was killed on Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Schoemansdal, Mpumalanga.
His 75-year-old wife, Nomvula Lucy Willis, 55-year-old son, George Kenedy Willis, as well as his 29-year-old grandson, Kenny Rudolph Willis, are facing charges of murder after the elderly man was shot dead in his home.
Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, said according to information provided, George was visiting his parents when he was attacked by two armed men wearing balaclavas after he arrived in his Mercedes-Benz.
Three family members, aged between 29 and 75, have been arrested by the police in Mpumalanga in connection with the brutal murder of 80-year-old businessman, Freddy George Willies.
Image: Supplied
"The suspects reportedly tied him with a cable and proceeded into the house where they found Mr. Willis seated (the deceased). They then sadly shot him point-blank before fleeing the scene in the son’s vehicle," he said.
Mdhluli added that a murder case was opened, and the investigation team worked tirelessly to gather evidence and track down the suspects.
In an unexpected turn of events, their investigation led to the arrest of the three family members.
"Police cannot rule out further arrests as the investigation continues," said Mdhluli.
The trio remains in custody and will make their next appearance on May 6, 2025.
Meanwhile, the acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, has commended the investigation team.
“This incident is deeply concerning, and we will not rest until all those responsible are held accountable,” said Mkhwanazi.
IOL News
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
Related Topics: