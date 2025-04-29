Who killed 80-year-old businessman Freddy George Willies? Three family members arrested

Police have arrested three family members, aged between 29 and 75, after the brutal murder of 80-year-old businessman, Freddy George Willies.
The octogenarian was murdered on Sunday morning, according to provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli.
“According to preliminary information, the victim’s son was visiting his parents when he was attacked by two armed men wearing balaclavas as he arrived in his Mercedes-Benz,” said Mdhluli.
“The suspects reportedly tied him with a cable and proceeded into the house where they found Mr Willies seated. They then sadly shot him point-blank before fleeing the scene in the son’s vehicle.”
A murder case was opened, and the investigation team worked tirelessly to gather evidence and track down the suspects.
“Their dedication and expertise in the field led to the swift arrest of the three family members, who now face murder charges,” said Mdhluli.
He said police cannot rule out further arrests as the investigation continues.
The arrested suspects are set to appear before the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court in Tonga on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, has commended the investigation team.
“This incident is deeply concerning, and we will not rest until all those responsible are held accountable,” said Mkhwanazi.
Last month, IOL reported that missing Limpopo farmer, 62-year-old David Netshilaphala was found dead, according to the police.
Narrating the circumstances, provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said days before Netshilaphala went missing, his livestock had vanished.
“On February 27, 2025, in the afternoon, the 62-year-old farmer went to his kraal at Xikundu village to check on his cattle. On his arrival, he found that three of his cattle were missing,” said Thakeng.
“After two days of the incident, 62-year-old David Netshilaphala was reported missing at Saselamani SAPS. Members of the community gathered and started to burn houses of suspects alleged to be responsible for the missing person.”
