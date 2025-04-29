Who killed 80-year-old businessman Freddy George Willies? Three family members arrested

Police have arrested three family members, aged between 29 and 75, after the brutal murder of 80-year-old businessman, Freddy George Willies.

Three family members, aged between 29 and 75, have been arrested by the police in Mpumalanga in connection with the brutal murder of 80-year-old businessman, Freddy George Willies.

The octogenarian was murdered on Sunday morning, according to provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli.

“According to preliminary information, the victim’s son was visiting his parents when he was attacked by two armed men wearing balaclavas as he arrived in his Mercedes-Benz,” said Mdhluli.

“The suspects reportedly tied him with a cable and proceeded into the house where they found Mr Willies seated. They then sadly shot him point-blank before fleeing the scene in the son’s vehicle.”

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.

A murder case was opened, and the investigation team worked tirelessly to gather evidence and track down the suspects.

“Their dedication and expertise in the field led to the swift arrest of the three family members, who now face murder charges,” said Mdhluli.

He said police cannot rule out further arrests as the investigation continues.

The arrested suspects are set to appear before the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court in Tonga on Tuesday.