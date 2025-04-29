Western Cape police offer R50,000 to R100,000 rewards to help catch killers

Dr Kar Hao Teoh was shot and killed after taking a wrong turn into the area.

Police in the Western Cape are offering a reward of R50,000 and R100,000 to find the murderers of three victims killed during 2023 and 2025.

British doctor

Police are appealing for public assistance after a British doctor was shot and killed during the taxi strike when he was travelling from Hermanus to Cape Town with his family on August 3, 2023, at about 6.15pm.

Dr Kar Hao Teoh, 40, was a consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow.

Teoh was travelling with his wife and two-year-old son at the time of the incident.

The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, said the family was rerouted to Nyanga.

“They were en route to the airport when their GPS rerouted them through Nyanga as the N2 was blocked due to a taxi strike. While driving on Ntlangano Road, an unknown man approached and shot the doctor in the head. The suspect was described as a light-skinned African male wearing a hoodie. No one else was injured or robbed. A reward of up to R100,000 is offered,” Pojie said.