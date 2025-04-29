Western Cape police offer R50,000 to R100,000 rewards to help catch killers

Dr Kar Hao Teoh was shot and killed after taking a wrong turn into the area.
Police in the Western Cape are offering a reward of R50,000 and R100,000 to find the murderers of three victims killed during 2023 and 2025.
Police are appealing for public assistance after a British doctor was shot and killed during the taxi strike when he was travelling from Hermanus to Cape Town with his family on August 3, 2023, at about 6.15pm.
Dr Kar Hao Teoh, 40, was a consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow.
Teoh was travelling with his wife and two-year-old son at the time of the incident.
The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, said the family was rerouted to Nyanga.
“They were en route to the airport when their GPS rerouted them through Nyanga as the N2 was blocked due to a taxi strike. While driving on Ntlangano Road, an unknown man approached and shot the doctor in the head. The suspect was described as a light-skinned African male wearing a hoodie. No one else was injured or robbed. A reward of up to R100,000 is offered,” Pojie said.
On January 23, 2025, at about 7am, the principal of Ekutheleni Primary School in Kraaifontein and his wife stopped in front of the school when they were accosted by two suspects, one of whom pulled out a firearm and shot him multiple times.
The principal’s wife sustained a gunshot wound to the arm. Nothing was taken from the couple, and the suspects fled the scene on foot.
Police said a R50,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of the suspects.
On April 16, 2025, Mongi Titi, 45, the secretary-general of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA), was assassinated.
He was shot multiple times while he was seated in his stationary Toyota Fortuner at the Nyanga taxi rank.
He was not robbed even though he was armed.
The suspects fled the scene.
Police are offering a R50,000 reward.
“We appeal to anyone with information regarding the murders and the whereabouts of the suspects to contact Lieutenant Colonel Julian Tarentaal at 082 559 4645 or Captain Lukhanyo Magadla at 082 411 3245, both are attached to the Western Cape Serious and Violent Crime Investigations. Alternatively, Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600 10111 or MySaps mobile application,” Pojie said.
