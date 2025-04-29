WANTED: Police post R100,000 reward for alleged taxi hitman

Vuyo Tshukela, aka Yesu, is wanted by police.
Image: SAPS
Police in the Western Cape have offered a R100,000 reward for information that will lead to the apprehension of a man alleged to be a taxi hitman.
The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said police are searching for Vuyo Tshukela, aka Yeso.
A warrant for Yeso’s arrest has also been issued by the court.
Pojie said the wanted suspect has been linked to several murders, and he is currently on the run.
Vuyo Tshukela, aka Yeso, is a fugitive from the law.
Image: SAPS
“The suspect who is on the run has been positively linked to at least four taxi-related murders which were perpetrated in Philippi East and Nyanga during August 2024, and murders in Nyanga and Delft during September 2024,” Pojie said.
Taxi violence in Cape Town has been escalating.
Police management in the province is appealing to anyone with information regarding the fugitive’s whereabouts to contact Lieutenant Colonel Julian Tarentall at 082 559 4645 or Captain Lukhanyo Magadla at 082 411 3245. Alternatively, Crime Stop can be contacted at 08600 10111 or via MySAPS mobile application.
