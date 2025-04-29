WANTED: Police post R100,000 reward for alleged taxi hitman

Police in the Western Cape have offered a R100,000 reward for information that will lead to the apprehension of a man alleged to be a taxi hitman.

The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said police are searching for Vuyo Tshukela, aka Yeso.

A warrant for Yeso’s arrest has also been issued by the court.

Pojie said the wanted suspect has been linked to several murders, and he is currently on the run.