Terrifying robbery: e-hailing driver targets mother and her children in Durban

e-hailing driver holds mother and daughters at gunpoint in Durban. Image: Pexels

A mother and her two children were reportedly held at gunpoint and robbed by an e-hailing driver who was taking them to Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, April 27. Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said that the woman and her two daughters, aged 18 and 11-years-old, arrived at the organisation's headquarters asking for help. The self-employed woman informed RUSA members that she had requested the e-hailing ride to Durban to attend an event at Moses Mabida Stadium. She apparently planned to travel to the city's CBD following the occasion to purchase garments for export to Zimbabwe.

"Upon arrival at the stadium, the woman was removing R300 from her bag to pay the fare. The driver noticed that she was in possession of a stack of cash. He produced a firearm and demanded she hand over the money. The driver dumped them on the side of the road and sped off with R8,000 in a white Toyota," said RUSA. The model and registration of the suspect's vehicle are unknown. IOL has approached the South African Police Service for comment, and the story will be updated. In a similar case, a woman from Boston in the Western Cape was allegedly raped and robbed in an e-hailing car in 2024.