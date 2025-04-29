State alleges Joshlin Smith’s disappearance was premeditated sale for R20,000

Jacquen 'Boeta' Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, and Joshlin's mother, Kelly Smith. Image: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers

The State has argued that the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith was the result of a deliberate and premeditated plan to sell her for R20,000 — a claim it contends is supported by consistent witness statements and corroborating evidence. On Tuesday morning at the Western Cape High Court, senior prosecutor Advocate Zelda Swanepoel delivered a detailed breakdown of how testimony from Lourentia “Renz” Lombaard under Section 204 is corroborated by the accused — Racquel “Kelly” Smith, her boyfriend, Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis, and their friend, Steveno “Steffie” van Rhyn — as the State seeks to establish the reliability of her account. Lombaard, who testified under indemnity in exchange for her cooperation with the State, claimed that on 18 February 2024, Joshlin’s mother, Kelly, told her she had received R20,000 from a woman believed to be a sangoma and had “sold” Joshlin. Lombaard alleged that both Boeta and Steveno were present at the time and agreed to accept a share of the money.

According to the State, Boeta confirmed in a police statement that the conversation took place. Prosecutors argued that this formed the backbone of a joint plan to dispose of the child — not a spontaneous event, but rather a transaction. The State also relied on the testimony of Paulina Tosha, who said she witnessed an argument between Kelly and Boeta on the evening of 18 February. During the altercation, Kelly allegedly dragged Joshlin into the house — a moment Lombaard also recalled in her testimony. On the day of Joshlin’s disappearance, 19 February, Lombaard said Kelly left the house earlier than usual. This was corroborated by both Boeta and community member Carlyn Zeegers. Later that afternoon, Joshlin was allegedly handed over to a woman dressed in green traditional clothing who arrived in a white VW Polo — a detail Boeta also confirmed in his police statement on 25 February.