Artist Benjamin Jephta attended the launch of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz in Sandton on Tuesday. Image: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers

With four reputable stages including the Dinaledi, Conga, Diphala, and Mbira stages, the 26th edition of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz (SBJOJ) festival is poised to shine the spotlight on various jazz-inspired musical styles cutting across a range of world musical cultures and heritage. The much-anticipated festival will be making its return to the Sandton Convention Centre from Friday, September 26 to Sunday, September 28. Among those enlisted in this year's stellar line-up of icons and innovators who embody the soul of jazz are Oumou Sangare (Senegal), Esparenza Spalding, Jose James, both from the USA, as well as local stars that include Thandi Ntuli, Andile Yenana, Gabi Motuba, Billy Monama, Vusi Mahlasela, Moss Mogale, and Muneyi.

In total, SBJOJ will feature more than 50 world-class performers from more than 10 countries. For the 2025 SBJOJ, the curators are thought to be putting together a quarter-century instalment that includes lifestyle experiences and must-see musical acts. This year's stellar line-up was unveiled during an event held at the Artistry in Sandton on Tuesday. The festival aims to present a kaleidoscopic vision of jazz, reflecting influences from Africa, Europe, East Asia, and the Americas. Each of the four stages will serve as a unique thematic platform; the Mbira stage will showcase where heritage meets harmony, while the Conga stage will ignite traditions, innovation, and pure jazz. The Dinaledi stage has been curated to spotlight icons and innovators, promising a riveting display of musical excellence.

Musician Elaine at the Joy of Jazz launch. Image: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers

Jazz music fan, lover, and acclaimed broadcaster, Nothemba Madumo, visionary trumpeter Mandla Mlangeni, and jazz guitarist Monama, were some of the stars who attended the launch. As part of a special guitar-inspired performance, Monama is set to partner with guitar greats, Mahlasela and Moss Mogale under the collaborative under the banner "Guitar Convergence". "I am excited to bring music lovers a guitar convergence at this year's Joy of Jazz, and this year, I have invited great masters from the North, including Moss Mogale and Vusi Mahlasela," Monama quipped.

In an intercontinental explorative collaboration that continues a heritage exchange between South Africa and the nordic world, Ababhemu Quartet (Sa/Den/Nor), made up of Swedish saxophonist Karl Martin Almqvist, pianist Nduduzo Makhathini, drummer Ayanda Sikadea, and Norwegian bassist Magne Thormodsaeter. Serving another durable Afro-European route, Swiss Big Band, and the Fischermanns Orchestra (Switzerland) bring their large open room sound to Jozi. Standard Bank's head of brand experience, Yolisa Kosa, said the three-day musical festival seeks to honour the young and the old with an exclusive musical experience.