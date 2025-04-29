Senzo Mchunu at bail hearing: A stand against gender-based violence

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu attends bail hearing in gender-based violence case.
Image: X
Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is currently attending a bail hearing for a suspect accused of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) and attempted murder.
This comes after a horrifying incident of gender-based violence (GBV) in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal.
"On April 16, a woman was allegedly attacked by her ex-boyfriend while at home with her mother. The suspect reportedly assaulted the mother before proceeding to violently attack the young woman, allegedly gouging both of her eyes with a screwdriver. She is currently receiving treatment at the Harry Gwala District Hospital," the Ministry of Police said ahead of Monday’s bail hearing.
The suspect was identified and apprehended shortly after the event and is scheduled to appear in Richmond Magistrate's Court.
"The Minister is attending the court proceedings in support of the victim and her family. His attendance follows a personal visit to the family on Sunday where he extended his sympathies and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to the fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), a national priority," said the police.
Mchunu conveyed his sympathies to the family. "We are here to show them our support. We stand with survivors, not perpetrators," he added.
The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development recently launched a 90-day blitz on the scourge of GBVF in South Africa.
"This 90-day blitz marks not only a declaration of intent but the beginning of a coordinated, government-wide campaign to end GBVF.
"Implementation began immediately following the meeting, and the co-chairs emphasised that incremental change is no longer sufficient. Government enters this period with full force, calling on every organ of state and sector of society to play an active, decisive role in eradicating GBVF," said the South African Justice, Crime Prevention and Security X account.
IOL News
