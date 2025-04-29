Senzo Mchunu at bail hearing: A stand against gender-based violence

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is currently attending a bail hearing for a suspect accused of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) and attempted murder.

This comes after a horrifying incident of gender-based violence (GBV) in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal.

"On April 16, a woman was allegedly attacked by her ex-boyfriend while at home with her mother. The suspect reportedly assaulted the mother before proceeding to violently attack the young woman, allegedly gouging both of her eyes with a screwdriver. She is currently receiving treatment at the Harry Gwala District Hospital," the Ministry of Police said ahead of Monday’s bail hearing.

The suspect was identified and apprehended shortly after the event and is scheduled to appear in Richmond Magistrate's Court.