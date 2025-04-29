Senior detectives, specialists deployed to probe arson at Riverlea High School in Gauteng

A devastating fire at Riverlea High School has destroyed 11 classrooms, affecting 230 learners and prompting urgent action from the Gauteng Department of Education.
Police in Gauteng have opened a case of arson and investigations are underway after Riverlea Secondary School was burnt on Sunday.
IOL reported on Monday that the Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed that Riverlea High School was rocked by a fire on Sunday, which destroyed 11 classrooms and left the school community reeling as authorities scramble to determine the cause.
On Tuesday, Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said a team of senior detectives, including forensic science laboratory members, has been established to investigate the matter.
The law enforcement team is also tasked to trace the people responsible for the arson attack on the school.
“The police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation to call Captain Merinah Netshidzati on 071 675 6155,” said Masondo.
“Information can also be given anonymously via My SAPS App that can be downloaded from any smartphone.
Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane condemned the fire, urging witnesses to assist law enforcement in the investigation.
On the other hand, provincial education spokesperson Steve Mabona explained that the blaze broke out around 6pm in an unused classroom and quickly engulfed an entire block, ultimately destroying 11 classrooms.
“These 11 classrooms have been completely burnt down along with their furniture. Of the affected classrooms, 4 of them were actively being used by Grade 8 learners, while the remainder were unoccupied. Furthermore, the entire boys’ toilet block was destroyed in the fire, which will affect all boy learners at the school.”
He added that the GDE is working swiftly to put measures in place to ensure that learning continues with minimal disruption when schooling resumes on May 5.
“A temporary plan has been put in place to use the school hall for affected learners while arrangements are being finalised for the delivery of four mobile classrooms, fully furnished, to replace the lost classrooms,” he added.
Mabona further explained that while the rest of the school’s infrastructure remains intact and teaching for other grades will proceed without major challenges, about 230 learners have been directly affected by the fire.
He said every effort is being made to swiftly restore normal operations and support those impacted.
