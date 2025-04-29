Senior detectives, specialists deployed to probe arson at Riverlea High School in Gauteng

A devastating fire at Riverlea High School has destroyed 11 classrooms, affecting 230 learners and prompting urgent action from the Gauteng Department of Education.

Police in Gauteng have opened a case of arson and investigations are underway after Riverlea Secondary School was burnt on Sunday.

IOL reported on Monday that the Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed that Riverlea High School was rocked by a fire on Sunday, which destroyed 11 classrooms and left the school community reeling as authorities scramble to determine the cause.

On Tuesday, Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said a team of senior detectives, including forensic science laboratory members, has been established to investigate the matter.

The law enforcement team is also tasked to trace the people responsible for the arson attack on the school.

“The police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation to call Captain Merinah Netshidzati on 071 675 6155,” said Masondo.

“Information can also be given anonymously via My SAPS App that can be downloaded from any smartphone.