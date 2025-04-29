Major drug bust worth R2 million at N1 City Mall in Cape Town

The drugs found in the vehicle.

A suspect is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on Wednesday on a charge of dealing in drugs.

This follows the arrest of a 28-year-old suspect for possession of drugs valued at over R2 million.

The Western Cape spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said the suspect was bust with the drugs on Monday, April 28, at the N1 City Mall.

The drugs were found in a vehicle.