Major drug bust worth R2 million at N1 City Mall in Cape Town

A suspect is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on Wednesday on a charge of dealing in drugs.
This follows the arrest of a 28-year-old suspect for possession of drugs valued at over R2 million.
The Western Cape spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said the suspect was bust with the drugs on Monday, April 28, at the N1 City Mall.
The drugs were found in a vehicle.
The confiscation is a result of an intelligence-led operation by members of the Hawks South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) team.
“The vehicle was spotted, thereafter stopped, and searched. On closer inspection, two containers containing 51 packets (51,000) of mandrax were found in the boot of the vehicle. The driver was immediately arrested,” Hani said.
In a separate incident, two Nigerian nationals were arrested for dealing in drugs in Stellenbosch on Friday.
Members of the Stellenbosch police and Crime Intelligence executed search warrants in the Kayamandi area on Friday, April 25.
The provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the arrests.
“The members searched a premises in Bassi Street, where they seized a large amount of cocaine and crystal meth. They arrested two Nigerian nationals for dealing in drugs. The estimated street value of the drugs is R400,000. The suspects also face charges in terms of the Immigration Act,” Twigg said.
The suspects are expected to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
