Police said the 34-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at a local health facility in Limpopo.

Police at Botlokwa, in the Capricorn District of Limpopo, have arrested a 35-year-old man following the fatal stabbing of a 34-year-old woman.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the woman was brutally murdered on Saturday morning, at around 11am.

“Police were alerted after the victim succumbed to her injuries at a local health facility where she had been admitted with stab wounds to her chest,” said Ledwaba.

“A case of murder has been opened and investigations immediately commenced. The suspect was traced and apprehended shortly after the incident.”

Ledwaba said preliminary police investigations revealed that the woman and the 35-year-old man were seen walking together by community members. Moments later, the man allegedly attacked the 34-year-old woman with a sharp object.

Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Major General Samuel Manala, has commended the law enforcement agents for their swift response and the arrest of the accused man.

"We commend our members for acting quickly to ensure that the suspect was apprehended. The SAPS remains committed to ensuring the safety of all our residents, and we urge communities to continue working with us in fighting crime," said Manala.

The arrested man is expected to appear before the Morebeng Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, facing charges of murder.