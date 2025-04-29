The three SAPS constables were travelling in this Volkswagen Polo hatchback with registration number JCL 401 FS. Image: SAPS

Four bodies have been retrieved from the Hennops River in Centurion, Tshwane, and police believe two are linked to the three members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) who vanished mysteriously last week. Addressing journalists at the crime scene, deputy national police commissioner for crime detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya said one of the bodies found in the river was of a "white person". "As you can see, we have an intense search and rescue. We had two helicopters flying yesterday when we found some bodies. I can tell you now, when we talk about bodies, it does not necessarily mean those of the (SAPS) members. "Some golfers stopped us as we were flying, they waved so that we can know, and they told us of a body of a white person that is there. We will also investigate that part of the body. It can be anything," said Sibiya.

Three SAPS constables Boipelo Senoge, Cebekhulu Linda, Keamogetswe Buys were travelling in a Volkswagen Polo hatchback from Bloemfontein to their area of deployment in Limpopo when they went missing. Image: SAPS

"So far we have four bodies, and two are unrelated to this situation that we are investigating." Three police constables, 30-year-old Keamogetswe Buys, 20-year-old Constable Boipelo Senoge, and 24-year-old Cebekhulu Linda were last seen in Gauteng in the early hours of Thursday, before they mysteriously vanished. They were travelling from Free State, via Gauteng and heading to Limpopo.

The three police officers were travelling in a Volkswagen Polo hatchback with registration number JCL 401 FS. Image: SAPS